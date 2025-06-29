Is It Possible To Fry An Egg On A Sidewalk When It's Scorching Hot Out?

With heat waves growing each year in length and intensity, one age-old question seems to keep coming back to the forefront of the collective mind: Can you fry an egg on the sidewalk? This is a question that people have been asking since at least the late 1800s, but it's one that never fails to capture our imagination. When you step outside in the midst of a heatwave, it certainly feels possible, especially if you forgot your shoes and can feel just how hot the ground is. But is it actually possible? In theory, yes. Though we'll have to dig into a bit of science to explain how and why.

Let's start with the science of cooking eggs. Egg whites begin to set at around 140 degrees Fahrenheit. There are many reports across the internet from sous vide cooks that 145 degrees Fahrenheit produces a perfect poached egg. According to the Egg Safety Center, egg whites are cooked and safe at 144 to 149 degrees Fahrenheit, so we can safely set our bar at this perfect sous vide temperature. It might not be quite the fried egg that you expect — especially if you prefer your eggs cooked over-hard, which requires a temperature closer to 158 degrees Fahrenheit — but it will be congealed and technically food safe (so long as you don't eat it straight off the sidewalk). With our minimum cooking temperature set, now it's time to look at the heat source.