You Haven't Had A Good Fried Egg Until You've Cooked It Cantonese Style

A fried egg is a classic preparation on par with scrambled or hard boiled. But instead of the over-easy fried eggs you're used to seeing on a continental breakfast plate, a Cantonese-style fried egg is the superior version you've got to try. In Cantonese, fried eggs are known as hou bao daan or purse eggs, named after little fabric pouches used to carry coins and small items, and that's an indication of what these eggs look like. Instead of an exposed yolk, purse eggs fold the fried egg in half, creating the half-moon purse shape that completely envelopes the runny yolk inside the crispy whites.

To prepare Cantonese purse eggs, start by getting the wok hot, almost until you see smoke rising from it. Then, you'll add a few tablespoons of oil, swirling the pan or wok to coat the bottom. Crack a room temperature egg (a cold one will cause the oil to splatter) into a bowl before gently pouring it into the hot oil to cook over medium heat until the whites are set and crisp around the edges. Using a spatula or chopsticks, fold the whites over the yolk to form a half circle, pressing the edges to seal them. Turn the purse over to cook on the other side for another minute or so before removing it from the pan, and your Cantonese-style fried eggs are ready.