You Haven't Had A Good Fried Egg Until You've Cooked It Cantonese Style
A fried egg is a classic preparation on par with scrambled or hard boiled. But instead of the over-easy fried eggs you're used to seeing on a continental breakfast plate, a Cantonese-style fried egg is the superior version you've got to try. In Cantonese, fried eggs are known as hou bao daan or purse eggs, named after little fabric pouches used to carry coins and small items, and that's an indication of what these eggs look like. Instead of an exposed yolk, purse eggs fold the fried egg in half, creating the half-moon purse shape that completely envelopes the runny yolk inside the crispy whites.
To prepare Cantonese purse eggs, start by getting the wok hot, almost until you see smoke rising from it. Then, you'll add a few tablespoons of oil, swirling the pan or wok to coat the bottom. Crack a room temperature egg (a cold one will cause the oil to splatter) into a bowl before gently pouring it into the hot oil to cook over medium heat until the whites are set and crisp around the edges. Using a spatula or chopsticks, fold the whites over the yolk to form a half circle, pressing the edges to seal them. Turn the purse over to cook on the other side for another minute or so before removing it from the pan, and your Cantonese-style fried eggs are ready.
How to upgrade Cantonese purse eggs even further
Purse eggs have a unique crispy, bouncy texture on the outside that's bursting with creamy yolk on the inside. That said, you can also harden the yolk by cooking the purses longer in the oil for a firmer texture all around. Before folding the egg into a purse shape, you can hit it with a sprinkle of salt and pepper for basic seasoning. But, you can also get more creative to upgrade the flavor of these uniquely shaped fried eggs. For example, adding a tablespoon of garlic confit to your fried eggs will instantly infuse them with rich, caramelized, aromatic flavors. Thai cuisine also uses a hearty amount of oil to make extra crispy fried eggs, although the eggs are kept in the usual sunny side up or over-easy shape. However, Thai chefs use condiments like fish sauce to bring an umami-flavor to the dish. You can also drizzle some soy sauce or sweet soy sauce over your fried purse eggs for the same umami-infused effect.
Cantonese purse eggs are typically served over steamed white rice for a simple yet satisfying breakfast. Make these eggs and rice a more well-rounded meal by adding stir-fried spinach with ginger and garlic. Garnish them with scallions and a drizzle of store-bought chili crisp for a boost of aromatic and spicy flavors. You can also serve them over rice porridge called congee for a savory breakfast. Purse eggs will also make great toppings for fried noodles, ramen, or vegetable stir fries.