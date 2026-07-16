For The Crispiest Fried Eggs You've Ever Had, Sizzle Them Thai Style (It's Easy)

Ever wish the fried eggs you make at home were a little crispier? If the answer is yes, you should consider sizzling them Thai-style to make kai dao (ไข่ดาว), a Thai fried egg. What makes a kai dao different from your typical sunny-side-up or over-easy fried eggs is the extra-crispy, crunchy edges and the creamy, runny yolks in the center.

Thai fried eggs are a staple in Thai cuisine and home cooking; however, the origins of this dish are not clear. It is possible it's a creation of Thai street vendors. The Cantonese have their own version of kai dao called Cantonese fried eggs or purse-fried eggs (荷包蛋). You often find these atop instant ramen or served with white rice and luncheon meat in Cantonese diners in Hong Kong (or cha chaan teng).

To achieve 'crispy-maxxing' of the egg whites, you need to sizzle an egg in at least two tablespoons of hot neutral oil. You may want to consider using a neutral oil with a high smoke point, such as avocado oil, and a seasoned wok. The egg will cook up quickly, in about a minute, or until golden-brown and crispy. There's no need to flip the egg over in the pan. If you wish to cook the yolk a little, spoon the hot oil over it while it cooks.