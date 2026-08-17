Not Olive Garden: This Other Italian Chain Has The Actual Best Breadsticks

The words "Olive Garden" and "breadsticks" will always be intertwined in the minds of American consumers. The fan-favorite chain is known for the doughy offering, and there's no denying that when you're hungry, Olive Garden's breadsticks can hit the spot. They're warm, buttery, and coated with a flavorful layer of garlic salt. But there are better options out there. An expert from Tasting Table recently tried a variety of chain restaurant breadsticks, and their top pick was a somewhat surprising one: Sbarro.

Our tester didn't have high hopes for Sbarro. Like many of us, they associated the chain with food courts, heat lamps, and stale products, but they were pleasantly surprised by the results. The breadsticks they were served tasted freshly baked, with a soft, fluffy interior and delicate crust.

Our tester enjoyed the flavor as well. They were lightly seasoned and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese, which provided a nice kick without overpowering the neutral taste. They were also the largest in size of all of the options and provided a great value at six for $6. While Olive Garden's baskets were consistent and easy to handle, our tester felt like they were a bit bland compared to Sbarro's version, which would be their choice for mopping up soups and sauces.