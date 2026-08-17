Level Up Your Italian Subs By Adding This Sweet And Savory Deli Meat
Ordering an Italian sub is a quintessential deli experience. The meaty sandwich can be traced back to Italian immigrants who landed in the Northeast in the early 20th century. Now, it's a staple that's been perfected by countless establishments –- and you can usually tell a lot about a place by how they make it. There are a few necessities: a combination of cold cuts, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, and splashes of oil and red wine vinegar. The fillings are also typically topped with salt, pepper, and oregano or Italian seasoning. Beyond that, some experimentation is allowed, and there is one addition you can try to really amp things up: Finocchiona, or fennel salami.
Finocchiona is a traditional Tuscan salami known for its sweet, earthy flavor. It's made from coarsely ground pork that's been mixed with fennel seed, salt, and pepper before being fermented and cured. The result is a lightly fragranced Italian deli meat that has a mild, balanced flavor and soft, supple texture. It can lend sandwiches a refreshing yet rich taste and a unique aroma that pairs exceptionally well with cheese, making it perfect for an Italian sub sandwich.
How to build the best finocchiona Italian sub
Italian subs typically contain some sort of cured ham, as well as salami and capicola, or coppa. Pepperoni, mortadella, and sopressata are also common options. If you want to try using finocchiona, swap it in for the salami and choose less intense meats to pair it with, like prosciutto and mortadella. Or if you're craving something more fiery, it pairs great with options like Capocollo di Martina, too. For more inspiration, check out these other deli meats your Italian sub might be missing.
Experiment a bit, and when you've picked your favorites, layer the meats on a crusty Italian roll and top with cheese. Mozzarella works well with finocchiona if you want a milder flavor, but also tastes delicious with provolone. It pairs really well with pecorino as well if you want to stack on an extra type of cheese.
If you like a little heat in your Italian, add banana peppers or pepperoncini. If you're a big fan of fennel, some sliced fennel is another delicious addition, and you can use sauces like pesto or spiced mayo, though if you're a purist you can't go wrong with the classic oil and vinegar.