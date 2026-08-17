Level Up Your Italian Subs By Adding This Sweet And Savory Deli Meat

Italian subs typically contain some sort of cured ham, as well as salami and capicola, or coppa. Pepperoni, mortadella, and sopressata are also common options. If you want to try using finocchiona, swap it in for the salami and choose less intense meats to pair it with, like prosciutto and mortadella. Or if you're craving something more fiery, it pairs great with options like Capocollo di Martina, too. For more inspiration, check out these other deli meats your Italian sub might be missing.

Experiment a bit, and when you've picked your favorites, layer the meats on a crusty Italian roll and top with cheese. Mozzarella works well with finocchiona if you want a milder flavor, but also tastes delicious with provolone. It pairs really well with pecorino as well if you want to stack on an extra type of cheese.

If you like a little heat in your Italian, add banana peppers or pepperoncini. If you're a big fan of fennel, some sliced fennel is another delicious addition, and you can use sauces like pesto or spiced mayo, though if you're a purist you can't go wrong with the classic oil and vinegar.