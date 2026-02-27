Why Capocollo Di Martina Franca Tastes Unlike Any Other Italian Coppa

It all begins with Mediterranean pigs. Most packaged coppa you'll find imported from Italy is made from common pig breeds like Large White and Landrace, whereas Capocollo di Martina Franca is made from Black Apulian pigs. This rare breed thrives in this nook of Southeast Italy, feasting on acorns and wild herbs. The flavors of Puglia's woodlands carry into every bite. The pig itself is just one of many aspects that impact the flavor of Capocollo di Martina Franca, with the vino cotto bath and smoky finish anchoring the taste.

Most variations of Italian coppa are dry-cured, but the charcutiers of Martina Franca introduce a small pour with big impact. Vino cotto, or "cooked wine" in Italian, is a thick syrup made from grape must, which is the same base used to make a variety of fortified wines. The salted pork is marinated in the fruity, acidic liquid, which helps balance the fatty notes. The pulverized grapes infuse notes of dried figs, plums, and raisins.

Once the pork is nice and marinated after about a day, it's lightly smoked for up to 24 hours. This step is common with coppa, but Capocollo di Martina Franca continues to be exclusive by using Itria Valley-grown trees — Fragno oak. These oak trees, native to the Balkans, only grow in a select few regions of the world, and Fragno is one of them. The wood produces an almost floral air that's much more delicate than the standard smoky flavors we experience in Northern Europe.