Move Over, Bud Light And Busch Light: This Is The Lime Beer To Buy Instead

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Adding a slice of lime to a beer can enhance its flavor, giving it a tart, refreshing zing that makes it even more enjoyable on hot summer days. Canned, lime-flavored beers aim to emulate that flavor with varying degrees of success. Many have a chemical, artificial taste that does more to detract from than enhance the other flavors. To find out which ones taste best, Tasting Table ranked 10 popular lime beers from worst to best, and the winner wasn't popular picks like Bud Light Lime or Busch Light Lime.

We discovered that Modelo Chelada Limon y Sal was the highest quality and most flavorful lime beer. Our taste-tester thought that it was just as delicious as a beerrita, with the perfect level of salt needed to bring the crispness of the beer and the zestiness of the lime to the forefront. The end result was the ideal blend of flavors for a refreshing summer beverage.

One of the main reasons this canned beverage surpassed the others is that it's a very accurate representation of the classic Chelada, which is a simple Mexican beer cocktail consisting of ice-cold lager, fresh lime juice, and coarse salt. Like Modelo's Naranja Picosa, another Chelada with a citrusy flavor, this one is so successful because it stays true to the roots of the original, rather than complicating it with extraneous ingredients. Each can is 3.5% ABV and has 120 calories, and you can pick up a 24-ounce can for around $4 to $6 at most grocery and convenience stores.