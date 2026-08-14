Move Over, Bud Light And Busch Light: This Is The Lime Beer To Buy Instead
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Adding a slice of lime to a beer can enhance its flavor, giving it a tart, refreshing zing that makes it even more enjoyable on hot summer days. Canned, lime-flavored beers aim to emulate that flavor with varying degrees of success. Many have a chemical, artificial taste that does more to detract from than enhance the other flavors. To find out which ones taste best, Tasting Table ranked 10 popular lime beers from worst to best, and the winner wasn't popular picks like Bud Light Lime or Busch Light Lime.
We discovered that Modelo Chelada Limon y Sal was the highest quality and most flavorful lime beer. Our taste-tester thought that it was just as delicious as a beerrita, with the perfect level of salt needed to bring the crispness of the beer and the zestiness of the lime to the forefront. The end result was the ideal blend of flavors for a refreshing summer beverage.
One of the main reasons this canned beverage surpassed the others is that it's a very accurate representation of the classic Chelada, which is a simple Mexican beer cocktail consisting of ice-cold lager, fresh lime juice, and coarse salt. Like Modelo's Naranja Picosa, another Chelada with a citrusy flavor, this one is so successful because it stays true to the roots of the original, rather than complicating it with extraneous ingredients. Each can is 3.5% ABV and has 120 calories, and you can pick up a 24-ounce can for around $4 to $6 at most grocery and convenience stores.
Customers call this beer perfection and a necessity for summer parties
We're not alone in thinking that Modelo Chelada Limon y Sal is the superior summer beverage. Customers rave about it online, consistently rating it four stars or higher and calling it perfection. On a post to Reddit asking for recommendations for good lime beers, a customer wrote that they found Bud Light Lime too weak in flavor, wishing for something with a more powerful lime taste. One Redditor responded, "Modelo Chelada Limon y Sal. Tastes like nothing but lime to me."
It also has a 4.5-star rating on the Sam's Club website, with one customer declaring it "a necessity when making a party trip!" They went on to say, "It's the perfect blend of smooth lime with tangy salt." In a review on Kroger's website, where the beer has an average customer rating of 4.46 stars, a customer who left a five-star review wrote, "This is the closest a beer has come to the beer flavors in Mexico." Others pointed out its awesome taste, saying that it has the ideal blend of flavors and is particularly refreshing when outside on a hot day.
In another Kroger review, a customer said, "The limon flavor does stand [out] and blend well with the drink rather than coming off tart." And in a Sam's Club review, another customer says, "Honestly it's super refreshing. The flavor is the perfect balance of lime and just the right amount of salt, not too strong, not too light. It's smooth, easy to drink, and tastes even better ice-cold." The next time you're at the supermarket searching for the perfect summer beer with a lime punch, grab a can. It's the perfect Modelo blend to pair with chips and guac, fresh ceviche, or fish tacos.