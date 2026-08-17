Save The Scraps From This Summer Fruit For Thriving Tomato Plants

There are many ways to improve our gardens with kitchen scraps we usually discard. Aside from going in the compost, certain fruits and veggies can help plants in other ways, such as deterring pests or serving as fertilizers. If you're growing tomatoes, you might also be growing a summer fruit that's hiding benefits for your tomatoes in its peel: cucumbers. Yes, just like tomatoes, they are indeed a fruit.

Instead of throwing them out, you can use cucumber peels and scraps to make a nutrient-filled water that can also help combat mites for an easy hack with a double benefit — as a fertilizer and a pest deterrent. Cucumber peels contain potassium and phosphorus, two of the primary nutrients found in commercial plant fertilizers. Phosphorus is essential for developing roots and promoting new growth, while potassium helps with flower and fruit formation.

Ideally, the best way to know if your tomatoes — or any other garden plants — need fertilizer is to have the soil tested. That way, you will know exactly what's needed for the tomatoes to thrive. For potted plants, you may need less additional fertilizer since potting mix often includes nutrients to help plants thrive. That said, using cucumber water in moderation is unlikely to hurt. While it's not a complete fertilizer, cucumber-infused water may provide small amounts of nutrients while hydrating your plants, especially if you planted your tomatoes late in the summer. Think of it as a "spa treat" for your tomato plants — you know how refreshing it is to sip on cucumber water when it's brutally hot outside.