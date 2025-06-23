Don't Throw Out Cucumber Peels – Save Them To Keep Pests At Bay

While many of us toss things into the trash without a second thought, there are ways to reduce our carbon footprint that don't involve simply tossing recyclable items into a separate bin. We can turn empty plastic water bottles into seedling planters with just a pair of scissors and some string or turn old teacups into an array of houseplants using only soil and ingenuity. We can make organic waste into something reusable, too, such as using apple peels for an infused bourbon or crushed eggshells to enrich our plants.

If you've peeled a bunch of cucumbers for a cucumber avocado salsa, don't waste those precious peels in the trash or a compost bin — use them to help your plants grow and keep pests at bay. Cucumber peels can deter mites, ants, moths, wasps, and silverfish from infesting both your plants and your home thanks to a compound known as Cucurbitacins. Simply layer those otherwise discarded cucumber peels around the base of a potted plant or arrange them around the perimeter of a plant bed. You can also place cucumber peels along windowsills or floorboards, allowing the vegetable's natural properties to turn away any pesky little bug that might disturb your peace.