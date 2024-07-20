Keep This In Mind When Adding Cucumbers To Mixed Drinks

A refreshing slice of cucumber is the perfect addition to some drinks. But be warned: There's an emphasis on the "some." A cucumber gin gimlet, a margarita, or a lime agua fresca — something about this fruit screams hydration. However, cucumbers contain natural compounds named cucurbitacins, giving them a somewhat bitter taste. Translated into recipe-speak, these compounds complement peppery, citrus, and aromatic herbs. For instance, they can pair well with beverages that contain elderflower such as the white linen cocktail.

Cucurbitacins are highly oxygenated and play a serious role, acting as the fruit's natural defense against would-be attackers such as insects. While the current focus is on cucumbers' biological makeup, pest-repelling flavors are an important factor to consider when using various plant products to make drinks. There's always a degree of experimentation involved in creating mixed beverages. Gather plenty of ingredients beforehand to compare, contrast, and determine your preferred mixes. Creating smaller samples of cucumber-incorporating drinks is wise to avoid unnecessary wastage.