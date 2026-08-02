How Late Is Too Late To Plant Tomatoes?

If you planted your tomatoes early in the season, chances are the harvest is winding down as the summer heat increases. The good news is that you can still plant tomatoes for a fall harvest, but it will depend on the tomato variety you plant and the region in which you're growing.

Determinate bush and cherry tomato varieties grow quickly and can still be planted in late July. Since determinate tomatoes produce fruit earlier and all at the same time, they are best for growing during a short season. This tip is also handy in regions with exceedingly hot summers, as you can plant them early and harvest everything before the high temperatures prevent the plants from setting fruit.

The key for planting late tomatoes for a fall harvest is to source healthy plants from your local nursery, which might offer varieties suited to your area, rather than sowing from seed, as this will not work so late in the season — with few exceptions. It's also important that you pay attention to your specific growing region's temperatures and sunlight levels, to determine when it's too late to plant tomatoes for a successful harvest.

Among the many types of tomatoes, common varieties like "Early Girl," "Fourth of July," and "Sungold" take 50 to 62 days to mature, compared to 65 to 80 days for long-season varieties. So if you plant now, you'll still be able to harvest some fruit, even as far as zone 3, before temperatures get too cold. Also, look for varieties labeled "patio," which are tomatoes that can be grown in containers and indoors or move into a greenhouse if an early frost is in the forecast.