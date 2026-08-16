Are Walmart Bakery Items Made Fresh In-House?
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Walmart's bakery offers many different products and items from its Marketside and Freshness Guaranteed brands. And, whether it's Assorted Ring Donuts, cookies, carrot cake, or Marketside All Butter Crossiants, people have taken to Reddit to express which Walmart's sweet treats they like to indulge in.
But who is actually baking all those treats? While Walmart does state that many of its Freshness Guaranteed goods are cooked fresh or are prepared at individual stores, the truth is more complex. In most cases, Walmart employees do not bake things from scratch.
Instead, items generally arrive at the store already prepared. On its website's frequently asked questions section, Walmart explains that it works with various partners and suppliers who help produce its cakes and cupcakes rather than make or bake items itself.
The level of preparation varies, depending on the type of item
Walmart bakery employees do assist in the preparation of certain baked goods. On Reddit, one Walmart employee explains, "Dough comes in preshaped and frozen. They thaw it, let it proof overnight, then bake it in the morning." Another Walmart employee goes further, saying, "Most everything comes in frozen. The only thing ACTUALLY made in store is the bread (French loaves and Italian loaves, and a lot of the rolls) and we glaze the donuts. We also decorate cakes but even that is just assembly really."
Walmart only reveals its distributors on rare occasions, such as when a product has to be recalled. Barring these extreme circumstances, Walmart does not generally announce the companies that produce the goods for its store brands. However, Walmart says that it is committed to working with suppliers in the United States, especially when it comes to small businesses.
Customers love Walmart's bakery items regardless of whether they are baked in store or not, especially the Marketside Chocolate Chunk Cookies and the Freshness Guaranteed Brownie Bites. If you are interested in learning more about where your Marketside or Guaranteed Fresh baked goods come from, you can check the packaging or online info for the product, or you can contact Walmart's customer service.