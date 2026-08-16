Are Walmart Bakery Items Made Fresh In-House?

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Walmart's bakery offers many different products and items from its Marketside and Freshness Guaranteed brands. And, whether it's Assorted Ring Donuts, cookies, carrot cake, or Marketside All Butter Crossiants, people have taken to Reddit to express which Walmart's sweet treats they like to indulge in.

But who is actually baking all those treats? While Walmart does state that many of its Freshness Guaranteed goods are cooked fresh or are prepared at individual stores, the truth is more complex. In most cases, Walmart employees do not bake things from scratch.

Instead, items generally arrive at the store already prepared. On its website's frequently asked questions section, Walmart explains that it works with various partners and suppliers who help produce its cakes and cupcakes rather than make or bake items itself.