'Better Than The Big Name Grocery Stores' — The Underrated Walmart Bakery Item Customers Swear By

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There's always going to be a difference between homemade and store-bought, especially when it comes to pastries and desserts. But sometimes the bakery section at your local market can surprise you, and Walmart is no exception. The retailer has shelves upon shelves of fresh breads, seasonal cookies, and custom cakes on offer, and according to customers, there are some pretty stellar croissants available, too.

The Marketside All Butter Croissants at Walmart boast a 4.6-star rating on the Walmart website, where one reviewer said they are "better than the big name grocery stores." The flaky, ready-to-eat croissants have an airy texture and crisp crust, making them perfect for breakfast sandwiches and toasting. They come in boxes of four or six. The croissants in the 4-pack are slightly larger in size (weighing 65 grams each) and have a curved shape, while the 6-pack offerings are slightly straighter and smaller at 45 grams per piece. Since the pastries are part of Walmart's private label, they're pretty cheap compared to bakery croissants — they both cost just $4.98 per pack.

When ranking 10 popular chain grocery store croissants, a Tasting Table expert tried the 6-pack and was pleasantly surprised by the puffed-up texture and balanced sweetness. The pastries weren't exactly bakery-quality, but our tester thought they were light, flavorful, and extremely good value. Both packs contain the same ingredients and hold the same rating online, so the choice is up to you. Either way, these are definitely one of the underrated Walmart food products to add to your cart.