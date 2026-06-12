Walmart's $7 Donut Pack Might Be Harder To Tell Apart From Big Chains Than You Think

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We all know that there are some pretty good deals to be found at Walmart, but one part of the store that's often overlooked is the bakery section, where you can find a variety of fresh breads, pastries, and custom cakes on offer. If you're a donut fan, you definitely need to get on board, because apparently, Walmart has some ring donuts that could rival your favorite dedicated chains.

According to online reviews, the Freshness Guaranteed Assorted Ring Donuts from Walmart are some of the best grocery store donuts around — they might even be better than the ones offered at some bakeries. The frosted treats, which come in packs of 12, have a delicious, fresh-tasting texture that's been praised on Walmart's website. One customer wrote in a review, "I had a craving for donuts, and after a friend said they thought Walmart's were better than Dunkin's, I ordered a dozen ... All were delicious, for a great price, and eased my cravings. Will definitely order again."

Another said, "Hands down compared to any donut shop this blows them away ... Something I purchase almost every time ... If you like donuts this will be a must." Someone even thought they were better than the fan-favorite Krispy Kreme donuts, writing, "The aroma when you open the box is delightful and mouthwatering. I'm not a donut expert, but I don't taste the difference between Krispy Kreme donuts. These donuts are equal in taste, texture, and freshness."