Walmart's $7 Donut Pack Might Be Harder To Tell Apart From Big Chains Than You Think
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We all know that there are some pretty good deals to be found at Walmart, but one part of the store that's often overlooked is the bakery section, where you can find a variety of fresh breads, pastries, and custom cakes on offer. If you're a donut fan, you definitely need to get on board, because apparently, Walmart has some ring donuts that could rival your favorite dedicated chains.
According to online reviews, the Freshness Guaranteed Assorted Ring Donuts from Walmart are some of the best grocery store donuts around — they might even be better than the ones offered at some bakeries. The frosted treats, which come in packs of 12, have a delicious, fresh-tasting texture that's been praised on Walmart's website. One customer wrote in a review, "I had a craving for donuts, and after a friend said they thought Walmart's were better than Dunkin's, I ordered a dozen ... All were delicious, for a great price, and eased my cravings. Will definitely order again."
Another said, "Hands down compared to any donut shop this blows them away ... Something I purchase almost every time ... If you like donuts this will be a must." Someone even thought they were better than the fan-favorite Krispy Kreme donuts, writing, "The aroma when you open the box is delightful and mouthwatering. I'm not a donut expert, but I don't taste the difference between Krispy Kreme donuts. These donuts are equal in taste, texture, and freshness."
Walmart has a variety of donuts of offer
The assorted ring donuts come in a variety of flavors like chocolate iced, vanilla iced, maple syrup iced, chocolate drizzle, and vanilla iced with chocolate drizzle. The 12-pack costs just under $7, which is a steal compared to some other grocery-store donuts. People say they're perfect for bringing to the office or casual parties, and you can store them in the freezer at home. All you need to do is microwave them for a few seconds whenever you have a craving.
Walmart sells a ton of other donuts too, like maple bars, Bavarian cream-filled donuts, and old-school apple fritters, which also could compete against big chains. A Reddit user said, "These glazed donuts from Walmart are definitely better than Dunkin' Donuts' glazed." Another wrote, "I have tried donuts from multiple different bakeries and donut shops. I still firmly believe that the best donuts with chocolate icing are from Walmart's bakery."
People especially seem to enjoy the cinnamon roll-esque Persian donuts from Walmart, as well as the maple-glazed. An Instagram user said the maple bar was better than "anything I've had at Dunkin' Donuts," while a TikTok user compared the sugar-topped donuts to a "sugar-covered cloud". It seems like you can call your local Walmart ahead of time to order a larger batch of the donuts if you wish — with these kinds of reviews, it might be a good idea.