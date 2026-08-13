Quote Of The Day By Musician Michelle Zauner: 'The Concept Of Prepping Meals For The Week Was A Ludicrous Affront...'

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Until a few years ago, fans knew Michelle Zauner as the frontwoman of indie rock band Japanese Breakfast. The Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and guitarist is still hitting the stage with the affecting, evocative lyrics for which the group is known. But these days Zauner is equally revered as an author. In 2022, she was named one of Time's 100 Most Influential People following her runaway hit memoir, "Crying in H Mart," which spent more than 100 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list.

Japanese Breakfast formed in Philadelphia in 2013. The band gained critical acclaim with their debut album "Psychopomp," which was released in 2016. With Zauner as the band's primary songwriter, both "Psychopomp" and the band's 2017 sophomore album "Soft Sounds from Another Planet" deal largely with themes of grief. Indeed, grief also serves as the orbital center of her memoir. The book unflinchingly explores family, love, the complexities of mother-daughter relationships, coming-of-age, Zauner's relationship to her Korean-American heritage, and above all else, how food tells these stories.

For millions of Asian Americans, that food comes from H Mart. With more than 100 locations across the U.S., it's the largest Asian grocery chain in America today. Zauner's book celebrates the role of H Mart as a summit point for folks with shared palates, stewarding the familiarity of flavors that are hard to find at other U.S. grocery stores. For Zauner, mastering and showcasing these flavors is sacred, every meal identity-shaping art — and a Tupperware of cold, muted leftovers is hardly a substitute.