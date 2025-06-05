First Time At H Mart? Make Sure You Pick Up These Items

H Mart opened its first location in Queens, New York City, in 1982, and is perhaps the most well-known Asian chain grocery in the United States. There are now more than 97 stores spread across the U.S., mostly centered in more urban areas of the country. At these stores, customers can find a wide array of both Asian and Western products, ranging from food to housewares and beyond.

If you've been to H Mart before, you know it's one of the most fun places to shop for groceries; it has a variety of snacks and treats to choose, high-quality produce, various plain and pre-seasoned cuts of meat that you often can't find at Western grocery stores, and pantry staples that can help you make recipes from a wide variety of cuisines. But if you've never visited the chain before, there's a chance that you'll feel a little lost the first time you shop there.

No worries — we've compiled a list of some of our favorite products you can get at H Mart. Of course, these are far from the only products worth checking out, but by reading through these products, you might find yourself more motivated to visit your local H Mart sometime soon.