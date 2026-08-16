Strawberries, Blueberries, Or Raspberries: Which Fruit Has The Least Sugar?

It's only too common to pick up a container of strawberries, raspberries, or blueberries in the afternoon for them to then mysteriously vanish before the end of the day ... and why not? They're natural, so they should be healthy, right? Whether for personal dieting, blood sugar management for diabetes, or general health goals, sugar content in all kinds of food goes under a discerning lens, and berries are no different.

In fact, the amount of sugar in these types of berries might actually be higher than you think. Blueberries are the most sugar-loaded by a fair margin, with 9.4 grams of sugar per 100 grams, according to the USDA. Strawberries have only about half as much sugar, 4.9 grams, while the berry with the least sugar is raspberries, with 4.4 grams. Fear not, as with most fruit, the healthy aspects of these naturally sweet treats, like fiber, vitamins, and cardiovascular and anti-inflammatory benefits, come along with the sugar content.

Looking at berries volumetrically, a cup of raspberries (123 grams) contains the equivalent of around 1.3 teaspoons worth of granulated sugar, while a cup of sliced strawberries (168 grams) contains 2 teaspoons. Meanwhile, a cup of blueberries (148 grams) contains roughly 3.3 teaspoons worth of sugar. Bear in mind that volumetrically speaking, the smaller size of blueberries means more fit in a cup than bigger berries like strawberries, which can be tricker to measure.