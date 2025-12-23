How To Measure Strawberries The Right Way For Cooking And Baking

Whether you're whipping up a classic like comforting strawberry cobbler or making something more inventive like matcha strawberry tiramisu, you're going to be working with one ingredient for sure: strawberries, of course. Strawberries' uniquely bright balance of sweetness and tartness is the reason to make one of these irresistible desserts. Whichever recipe you choose, it'll be a winner; but there's just one challenge: How exactly do you measure strawberries? If the directions call for a cup, the berries don't fit neatly into a cup measure even chopped. You could easily end up under- or overdoing it, not getting the results you wanted. So we consulted an expert on how to more efficiently measure strawberries.

Samantha Merritt, creator of Sugar Spun Run, a baking website known for reliable, from-scratch recipes, agrees that it's tough to get an accurate measurement on strawberries. "The best way to measure strawberries is to use a kitchen scale," says Merritt. Otherwise the number that constitutes a certain amount can change whether they berries are whole, halved, or sliced. "A scale takes out the guesswork and ensures you're using precisely the right amount," she says. If the recipe you're using doesn't list the weight you need for the strawberries, Merritt adds, refer to the exact instructions for preparing them before measuring them in cups, whether that's halving, quartering, or slicing. That way, you're measuring them the way the recipe's creator did, which should be more accurate.