How To Build A Berry Bowl That Stays Crunchy Even After Adding Toppings

Berry bowls, such as yogurt or cottage cheese topped with a medley of strawberries and blueberries, acai, or smoothie bowls, are an excellent option for when you want something naturally sweet, satisfying, and healthy. In addition to selecting a mix of quality fruit, a key to constructing the perfect berry bowl is layering a creamy base with succulent fruit elements, plus contrastingly crunchy toppings. To keep toppings like granola, cereal, and puffed grains crunchy, though, there is one important rule you need to follow: Add the toppings on just before serving the berry bowl. Otherwise, syneresis (the leaking of liquid from food as it sits) can occur. In that case, moisture from the fruit or dairy components of your bowl will seep into the granola or cereal, making them soggy.

To make a berry bowl with the perfect balance of textures, first, place the cottage cheese or yogurt in the bowl. Then, place the berry mix on top before layering on the crunchy granola topping for a striking presentation and crunch. For at-home acai bowls or smoothie bowls, blend your fruit base right before serving the bowl for the best consistency, freshness, and chill. You can add on granola clusters, seeds, nuts, flaked coconut, or other crunchy toppings like cookie pieces. Placing the crunchy components on last will keep the toppings crisp while creating a nice visual contrast to the vibrancy of mixed berries like blackberries and raspberries.