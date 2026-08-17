Consumer Reports' Lowest-Rated Frozen Pizza Is A $5 Find, And It's Been On Shelves Since 1976

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There's a lot to be said for frozen pizzas. They are convenient, cheap, and tend to keep everyone in the house quite happy. Then again, some frozen pizzas are better than others, and a bad one can be an outright disappointment. Luckily, independent testing agencies like Consumer Reports inform readers on how people really feel about specific products. According to the publication, one of the worst frozen pizzas you can pick up is a $5 legacy-brand find: Red Baron Thin & Crispy Crust Five Cheese frozen pizza.

The description on the box keeps the pizza's components front and center: seasoned tomato sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, provolone, parmesan, and asiago cheese on an extra-thin crust. Red Baron is a popular brand that's been around for 50 years, and its Thin & Crispy Crust Five Cheese pizza seems promising enough (many prefer Red Baron to DiGiorno). However, this variety is Consumer Reports' lowest-rated frozen pizza.

The pie received a low-range score for texture, flavor, and nutritional content. Testers felt that the sauce tasted like tomato paste and the seasonings overwhelmed the mildly flavored cheese. The crust was pastry-like, and the nutritional score was very low. Half of this Red Baron pizza contains 530 calories, 24 grams of fat, and 940 milligrams of sodium. To put that into perspective, a full pie would account for 64% of the fat an average adult is meant to consume in a day, and 82% of the sodium.