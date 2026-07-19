The Red Baron Frozen Pizza That's A Major Letdown For Meat Lovers
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Red Baron is as well-known a frozen pizza brand as DiGiorno or Tombstone, with a nostalgic feel that keeps a wide fan base. While the brand offers pizzas in all different styles and toppings, not all of them are worth buying. We tasted various Red Baron pizzas to suss out which you should buy and which pizzas to leave out of your shopping cart. The Red Baron frozen pizza that you should leave on the shelves is the Brick Oven Meat-Trio pizza.
This meat trio pizza comes with ham, sausage, and pepperoni over mozzarella and a zesty tomato sauce to cut through all the richness of the cheese and meats. And while three different types of meat sounds promising, this pizza is a major letdown for meat lovers expecting a protein-packed pie. The one thing our reviewer did enjoy was the brick oven-style crust for its airy, crisp, and bubbly texture, not to mention a really nice flavor.
However, Red Baron majorly underdelivered with the topping ratio. Our reviewer noted that the ham was cut up into imperceptible pieces that were overwhelmed by the taste of the cheese. The pepperonis formed irregular clumps on one side of the pizza, while the sausage was sparsely sprinkled. Each bite was a toss-up as to whether there'd be any meat at all. While we can excuse the uneven distribution of pepperoni as a hazard of mass production and transport, the scarcity of meat on a pizza marketed as "meat trio" is inexcusable.
Customer reviews split on Red Baron pizza
Customers on the whole consider Red Baron to be a frozen pizza that tastes better than delivery joints. However, not everyone can get on board with the flavor and texture of Red Baron's Brick Oven Meat-Trio pizza. One Walmart customer called the pizza "overprocessed cardboard." Ironically, while we thought that the brick oven crust was the only saving grace for this Red Baron variety, most of the negative comments focused on the texture of the crust. Customers described it as "chewy and tough," "tast[ing] like leather," and "so hard it was unchewable." A Target customer agreed with our assessment, stating, "the cheese to toppings ratio is sparse considering crust thickness," while another reviewer noted issues with burning the topping before the crust reached the appropriate crispness.
Others had more favorable opinions of the frozen pizza, however, with one Target customer recommending the Meat-Trio option for a hot, quick meal. "The combination of pepperoni, sausage, and ham gives it a rich, hearty taste without being too heavy."
If you're not convinced and are looking for better Red Baron Brick oven pizzas, the Brick Oven Pepperoni option was one of our top picks. In fact, both pepperoni and the supreme pizzas in Brick Oven crust and classic crusts ranked among our favorite Red Baron pizzas. Apparently, Red Baron is capable of getting topping ratios right, as both pizzas were so completely covered with toppings that you almost couldn't see the cheese. While Red Baron has ventured into the breakfast pizza realm, we ranked both the Breakfast Scrambles Bacon, Egg, and Cheese and the Sausage, Egg, and Cheese pizzas unfavorably in a taste test.