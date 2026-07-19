The Red Baron Frozen Pizza That's A Major Letdown For Meat Lovers

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Red Baron is as well-known a frozen pizza brand as DiGiorno or Tombstone, with a nostalgic feel that keeps a wide fan base. While the brand offers pizzas in all different styles and toppings, not all of them are worth buying. We tasted various Red Baron pizzas to suss out which you should buy and which pizzas to leave out of your shopping cart. The Red Baron frozen pizza that you should leave on the shelves is the Brick Oven Meat-Trio pizza.

This meat trio pizza comes with ham, sausage, and pepperoni over mozzarella and a zesty tomato sauce to cut through all the richness of the cheese and meats. And while three different types of meat sounds promising, this pizza is a major letdown for meat lovers expecting a protein-packed pie. The one thing our reviewer did enjoy was the brick oven-style crust for its airy, crisp, and bubbly texture, not to mention a really nice flavor.

However, Red Baron majorly underdelivered with the topping ratio. Our reviewer noted that the ham was cut up into imperceptible pieces that were overwhelmed by the taste of the cheese. The pepperonis formed irregular clumps on one side of the pizza, while the sausage was sparsely sprinkled. Each bite was a toss-up as to whether there'd be any meat at all. While we can excuse the uneven distribution of pepperoni as a hazard of mass production and transport, the scarcity of meat on a pizza marketed as "meat trio" is inexcusable.