These 3 Limited-Time Trader Joe's Strawberry Treats Belong In Every Summer Picnic Basket

Always keeping up with the trends, times, and seasons, Trader Joe's is known for its amazing limited-edition snacks and treats. Out of all the Trader Joe's seasonal summer snacks to stock up on, our three favorites have one ingredient in common, and it's a succulent, dotted, red berry that's at its peak deliciousness during the summertime. This summer, three strawberry-centric Trader Joe's snacks deserve a spot in your summer picnic basket (or beach cooler): the Strawberry & Jalapeño Crisps, Strawberry Doodle Cookies, and the Strawberry Baton Wafer Cookies.

Fans of the store's delightfully contrasting Fig & Olive Crisps will love this summertime twist on the classic sweet and salty cheeseboard cracker. The Strawberry & Jalapeño crisps are buttermilk-based and dotted with sunflower seeds for even more crunch. Sweetened dried strawberries and dried jalapeño peppers are sprinkled throughout the crackers.

Similar to the old school, straw-like chocolate and hazelnut pirouette or pirouline rolled cookies of your childhood, the Strawberry Baton Wafer Cookies are filled with a pale strawberry crème that's made from strawberry powder. Visually, the cookies resemble pink barbershop poles or vintage paper straws, and they're guaranteed to be the most aesthetically pleasing item at the picnic. The third offering, Strawberry Doodle Cookies, are essentially a snickerdoodle cookie that swaps the cinnamon for strawberry. The soft and chewy cookies are flecked with tiny bits of strawberries in the dough and are rolled in a pink sugar made from granulated sugar and pulverized freeze-dried strawberries.