These 3 Limited-Time Trader Joe's Strawberry Treats Belong In Every Summer Picnic Basket
Always keeping up with the trends, times, and seasons, Trader Joe's is known for its amazing limited-edition snacks and treats. Out of all the Trader Joe's seasonal summer snacks to stock up on, our three favorites have one ingredient in common, and it's a succulent, dotted, red berry that's at its peak deliciousness during the summertime. This summer, three strawberry-centric Trader Joe's snacks deserve a spot in your summer picnic basket (or beach cooler): the Strawberry & Jalapeño Crisps, Strawberry Doodle Cookies, and the Strawberry Baton Wafer Cookies.
Fans of the store's delightfully contrasting Fig & Olive Crisps will love this summertime twist on the classic sweet and salty cheeseboard cracker. The Strawberry & Jalapeño crisps are buttermilk-based and dotted with sunflower seeds for even more crunch. Sweetened dried strawberries and dried jalapeño peppers are sprinkled throughout the crackers.
Similar to the old school, straw-like chocolate and hazelnut pirouette or pirouline rolled cookies of your childhood, the Strawberry Baton Wafer Cookies are filled with a pale strawberry crème that's made from strawberry powder. Visually, the cookies resemble pink barbershop poles or vintage paper straws, and they're guaranteed to be the most aesthetically pleasing item at the picnic. The third offering, Strawberry Doodle Cookies, are essentially a snickerdoodle cookie that swaps the cinnamon for strawberry. The soft and chewy cookies are flecked with tiny bits of strawberries in the dough and are rolled in a pink sugar made from granulated sugar and pulverized freeze-dried strawberries.
Pink-hued and perfect for pretty picnics
In the Strawberry & Jalapeño Crips, the heat of the jalapeños, though tempered from drying, contrasts perfectly with the tart sweetness of the freeze-dried strawberries. If you're worried about spice levels, they're not as hot as the rest of the spicy snacks at Trader Joe's. The sweet and spicy crackers would be great paired with a mild goat gouda cheese like Midnight Moon, or even a funky, aged cheese like Brie or Délice de Bourgogne.
The Strawberry Baton Wafers' chic tin is perfectly light but sturdy enough to protect those delicate batons inside of your picnic basket, and you can even reuse the empty tin in your kitchen later if you're feeling crafty or resourceful. Similarly, the Strawberry Doodle Cookies come in a small cardboard box that's light and easy to throw in your beach bag or poolside cooler. If by the end of the afternoon picnic, when the sun is waning and the ice has melted, you still have any of the Strawberry Doodle Cookies left over, bring them home and make strawberry ice cream sandwiches perfect for summertime. These three strawberry flavored snacks are available for a limited time only during the summertime, so grab them before the temperatures start to cool and they're hidden away until next summer, if you're lucky.