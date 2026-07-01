One Of Trader Joe's Best Hidden Gems Of 2026 So Far Is Perfect For Ice Cream Sandwiches

Summertime is meant for cold, creamy desserts. While you can always enjoy a popsicle or bowl of ice cream straight from the freezer, why not get creative? Now is the perfect time to turn one of our favorite Trader Joe's hidden gems of 2026 (so far) into an amazing ice cream sandwich. Trader Joe's Strawberry Doodle Cookies are a summery twist on classic snickerdoodle cookies, using margarine for creaminess and a bit more leavening agent than most recipes to achieve firm edges with tender, chewy middles.

Although the texture of these cookies will be familiar, the flavors definitely won't. What sets Trader Joe's Strawberry Doodle Cookies apart from standard snickerdoodles is that rather than being rolled in cinnamon and sugar before baking, they are rolled in a mix of sugar and freeze-dried strawberries that have been crushed into a fine powder, giving them the same slight crunch and texture on the exterior from the baked sugar, but with a brighter, fruitier twist. Fans of the product online have compared the flavor of the cookies to the strawberry shortcake ice cream bars of their childhood, which makes these cookies an ideal candidate for making ice cream sandwiches. Plus, the consistency of Strawberry Doodle Cookies is perfect for both building and eating ice cream sandwiches. The outer edges are firm enough to hold their shape and to hold up to the ice cream, while the centers are soft enough that you won't meet too much resistance when biting through the frozen treat.