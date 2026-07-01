One Of Trader Joe's Best Hidden Gems Of 2026 So Far Is Perfect For Ice Cream Sandwiches
Summertime is meant for cold, creamy desserts. While you can always enjoy a popsicle or bowl of ice cream straight from the freezer, why not get creative? Now is the perfect time to turn one of our favorite Trader Joe's hidden gems of 2026 (so far) into an amazing ice cream sandwich. Trader Joe's Strawberry Doodle Cookies are a summery twist on classic snickerdoodle cookies, using margarine for creaminess and a bit more leavening agent than most recipes to achieve firm edges with tender, chewy middles.
Although the texture of these cookies will be familiar, the flavors definitely won't. What sets Trader Joe's Strawberry Doodle Cookies apart from standard snickerdoodles is that rather than being rolled in cinnamon and sugar before baking, they are rolled in a mix of sugar and freeze-dried strawberries that have been crushed into a fine powder, giving them the same slight crunch and texture on the exterior from the baked sugar, but with a brighter, fruitier twist. Fans of the product online have compared the flavor of the cookies to the strawberry shortcake ice cream bars of their childhood, which makes these cookies an ideal candidate for making ice cream sandwiches. Plus, the consistency of Strawberry Doodle Cookies is perfect for both building and eating ice cream sandwiches. The outer edges are firm enough to hold their shape and to hold up to the ice cream, while the centers are soft enough that you won't meet too much resistance when biting through the frozen treat.
Turning these cookies into ice cream sandwiches is a breeze
Making ice cream sandwiches is simple, especially when you don't have to bake the cookies yourself. Let the ice cream soften a bit before placing individual scoops on half of the cookies, which have been placed face-down on a small tray that fits in your freezer. Top the ice cream scoops with a face-up cookie, press down gently so they adhere. Then freeze the sandwiches until set and ready to serve. Use our recipe for lemon ice cream sandwiches, if you need an assembly guide.
Classic pairings for an ice cream sandwich made with Strawberry Doodle Cookies include French vanilla or strawberry ice cream, both of which are also sold at Trader Joe's so you won't have to make extra stops. French vanilla (or vanilla bean) ice cream provide a creamy, but not too challenging contrast that lets the strawberry in these doodle cookies shine. If you want to double-down on that berry flavor, then filling the cookie sandwiches with strawberry ice cream is the way to do it. You could even add in some jam for a fruitier edge, or drizzle a bit of aged balsamic vinegar over the ice cream scoop prior to freezing for a tangy, savory twist.
For the more adventurous dessert connoisseur, use Trader Joe's Italian Pistachio Gelato Style Frozen Dessert as the ice cream filling. It's creamy and nutty, with a slightly savory element that'll balance the sweetness of the cookies. Serve the strawberry pistachio ice cream sandwiches alongside a shot of espresso for an affogato-inspired pairing, and you'll transport yourself to the Italian coast for a few brief, blissful moments. Before you dive in to this flavorful summertime dessert project, check out our tips for making the best ice cream sandwiches.