For Creamy Asian-Style Pasta Salad, Use This Pantry Staple (It's Magic Every Time)

The main thing you need for an Asian-inspired salad dressing is peanut butter, but it also helps to have soy sauce, rice vinegar, and some sort of liquid, like water, lime juice, or orange juice. The peanut butter provides the creamy base, while the soy sauce adds salt and umami. Meanwhile, vinegar adds acid to cut through the heaviness, and the water or juice helps thin everything out. A little sesame oil will also deepen the flavor, and some sugar will sweeten things up and balance out the vinegar.

The proportions are up to personal preference, but a general guide is to use about ⅓ cup peanut butter and a few tablespoons each of water and soy sauce. You only need a teaspoon or less of vinegar. Combine everything together and add more water or juice if it's too thick. People also like to add ginger to a peanut salad dressing recipe, as well as sesame seeds, garlic, and sriracha or chili for a kick.

A food processor or blender can help your dressing come together smoothly, as can melting the peanut butter in the microwave for a few seconds. As for the noodles, you can use regular Italian pasta, ramen noodles, soba noodles –- it's entirely up to you. Cook according to the instructions, let them cool, and toss with raw vegetables and the dressing. If you're a fan, here is the perfect ratio for any Asian-style vinaigrette.