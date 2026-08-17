Make Burger King's Rodeo Burger 10X Better By Ordering It Brazilian-Style

Burger King fans know that if you want a standout meal at the popular fast-food chain, it's best to take its slogan, "Have it your way," to heart. Making customizations to your order is one of the best ways to indulge in ultimate BK deliciousness. But we've found that trying to mimic BK items from around the world is another simple joy. Take, for example, the Mega Stacker Rodeio 2.0 from Burger King Brazil. As it's similar to the Rodeo Double Cheeseburger in the U.S., a few ordering swaps will allow you to try out the Brazilian version stateside.

The Mega Stacker Rodeio 2.0 features two juicy beef patties, melted cheese, six crispy onion rings, and bacon strips, along with tangy barbecue sauce and "Stacker sauce," which appears to be similar to Zesty sauce in the U.S. To order it, ask for a Rodeo Double Cheeseburger, add bacon and barbecue sauce, and ask for a packet of Zesty sauce on the side. Ask for more onion rings, too. If they can't add more directly to the sandwich, get a side of onion rings to include yourself.

These additions make the sandwich more interesting in texture and flavor. The barbecue and Zesty sauce mixture adds a creamy tang that cuts through the rich saltiness of the other ingredients. It'll be slightly taller though, which might make it tricky to sink your teeth into. As BK Brazil's website asks, "Are you up for the challenge?"