Make Burger King's Rodeo Burger 10X Better By Ordering It Brazilian-Style
Burger King fans know that if you want a standout meal at the popular fast-food chain, it's best to take its slogan, "Have it your way," to heart. Making customizations to your order is one of the best ways to indulge in ultimate BK deliciousness. But we've found that trying to mimic BK items from around the world is another simple joy. Take, for example, the Mega Stacker Rodeio 2.0 from Burger King Brazil. As it's similar to the Rodeo Double Cheeseburger in the U.S., a few ordering swaps will allow you to try out the Brazilian version stateside.
The Mega Stacker Rodeio 2.0 features two juicy beef patties, melted cheese, six crispy onion rings, and bacon strips, along with tangy barbecue sauce and "Stacker sauce," which appears to be similar to Zesty sauce in the U.S. To order it, ask for a Rodeo Double Cheeseburger, add bacon and barbecue sauce, and ask for a packet of Zesty sauce on the side. Ask for more onion rings, too. If they can't add more directly to the sandwich, get a side of onion rings to include yourself.
These additions make the sandwich more interesting in texture and flavor. The barbecue and Zesty sauce mixture adds a creamy tang that cuts through the rich saltiness of the other ingredients. It'll be slightly taller though, which might make it tricky to sink your teeth into. As BK Brazil's website asks, "Are you up for the challenge?"
How to upgrade BK's Rodeo Cheeseburger
The burger customization possibilities are practically endless at Burger King. You can even order the discontinued Quadruple-Patty Cheeseburger with certain tricks, like requesting four patties with bacon, cheese, ketchup, and mustard. But just like how there are specific toppings that take a Burger King Whopper to the next level, we suggest certain add-ons to really make your makeshift Mega Stacker Rodeio 2.0 shine. Apart from the bacon, extra onion rings, and Zesty sauce, ask for pickles or jalapeño slices for a sour, spicy tang. Or add lettuce and tomato for a pop of freshness.
Customers have also shared hacks for getting the freshest Burger King Whopper possible, like requesting patties hot off the broiler — and this works with the Rodeo Double Cheeseburger, too. "Off the broiler patties are unbeatable. Especially rodeo-style, that's a monster and it's amazing," one Redditor said. You can make this customization when you order online, in-person, or through the app. You can even swap the American cheese for Swiss cheese for a more neutral flavor. Sure, it won't look much like Brazil's menu item anymore, but it'll taste out-of-this-world delicious.