Burger King's Quadruple-Patty Cheeseburger Was Discontinued — But You Can Order It With This Trick
Everyone has a different interpretation of what an "ultimate burger" looks like. But for lots of Burger King fans who were around in the late 2000s, odds are good that theirs looks something like a Quad Stacker. This super-sized burger had four beef patties, each crowned with a slice of American cheese, a handful of bacon, then drizzled with a special, aptly-named Stacker sauce that nostalgic fans are still craving even today. Now, why "had," past tense? Well, it's been discontinued for decades. But there's good news from Reddit-land: if you know precisely what to ask, you can still get a Quad Stacker today from BK's "secret menu."
Some employees who know their history may know exactly what you're talking about if you ask for the burger by name. But if they drew a blank, a Burger King employee on Reddit has a tip: request a custom burger. Four flame-grilled patties, bacon, American cheese, and skip the pickles, ketchup, and mustard. Then, as the piece-de-resistance, ask for Stacker sauce on top. Since all these ingredients are still on hand at most locations — Stacker sauce (a blend of mayo, mustard, ketchup, and relish) included — your local BK should have no trouble pulling it off.
The Quad Stacker was a victim of the 2008 recession
In 2006, Burger King unveiled the Stacker family of burgers. You can order these in different sizes, including single, all the way to a quadruple-patty version. But no matter what you order, if it's a Stacker, then it's guaranteed to come loaded with a lot more calories than a regular burger. With these super-burgers, BK was hoping to entice a group of customers they called "SuperFans" — people who eat at BK several times a month. And sure enough, the Stackers were a massive hit and buoyed the company for years. At one point, fans even created the "Octo-Stacker", which is two Quad Stackers mashed together into an eight-patty behemoth.
Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. When the 2008 Recession hit, the number of super fans also dwindled, and sales fell hard. The death knell of the Quad Stacker and its cousins came when Burger King was acquired by 3G Capital of Brazil in 2012, which refreshed the whole menu to appeal to more people rather than just the hardcore BK fans. The likes of Quad Stackers, being extremely calorie-heavy, just didn't fit in the company's vision any longer, and thus, they were crossed off the menu. Considering that the chain is still around, the menu restructuring did its job of saving the company. If only the Quad Stacker didn't have to go for us to get here.
At least Burger King kept the Stacker sauce around. So if you want to have a taste of this hyper-indulgent burger, you know what to do the next time you drop by your local Burger King.