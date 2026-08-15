Lavazza Vs Nespresso: Which Coffee Maker Brews The Strongest Cup?
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Coffee pod machines sound trivial to fuss over, until you remember tens of thousands of people rely on them just to function every morning — and at hundreds of dollars a machine, wanting the best one your budget can buy is fair. Price and pod selection usually dominate this conversation, but if your only requirement is "the strongest cup possible" and you're choosing between a Nespresso and a Lavazza, the latter's the safer bet.
Strength is a combination of several factors, the most basic of which is simply dosage, or the amount of coffee ground inside the pod. The more there is, the stronger the final cuppa. A Lavazza A Modo Mio pod holds 7½ grams of ground coffee, against roughly 5 to 6 grams in a Nespresso Original Line capsule — and unlike A Modo Mio, many Original Line pods use the same dose whether they're brewed as an espresso or a lungo, so a "bigger" pour there often just means more water, not more coffee. Kev at Coffee Blog ran the two side by side and found Lavazza came out stronger.
Pod shape may play a role too. One commenter, in the same comparison, speculated that the flatter, wider shape of Lavazza pods could give water more surface area to work with and extract more flavors from the ground. It's unverified, but it lines up with what the dosage numbers already suggest — on raw strength, Lavazza has the edge going into the cup.
Choosing the right pod is essential
The machine is only half the equation to a strong cup of coffee. The other half is the pod inside it. Even a machine perfectly configured for maximum strength won't produce a strong cup with a lightly-roasted pod loaded in.
Both Lavazza and Nespresso print an "Intensity" rating on the box. This 13-point scale is meant to be a more intuitive way to let consumers know how bold the pods are, taking into account things like roast level. Generally, the lower numbers lean lighter-bodied and the higher numbers lean darker and more intense. For the boldest cup, the top third of the scale is the place to look – see the Lavazza A Modo Mio Quality Red for a decent example, which lands at 10.
For Nespresso fans, OriginalLine pods use the same 1-to-13 scale as Lavazza. VertuoLine runs on a shorter 1-to-12 scale. To get coffee on the bolder side, just like with Lavazza, pick the pods rated eight and up. For Original Line machines, Nespresso Original Ispirazione Napoli maxed out at 13, whereas users with a Nespresso Vertuo machine will be happy with the Nespresso Double Espresso Scuro rated 11 out of 12 — near the top of Vertuo's scale. This system makes it easier to dial in a specific level of boldness — though between same-rated pods, you'll have better odds getting a stronger cup with Lavazza, courtesy of the design of its machine and higher dosage.