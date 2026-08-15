Lavazza Vs Nespresso: Which Coffee Maker Brews The Strongest Cup?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Coffee pod machines sound trivial to fuss over, until you remember tens of thousands of people rely on them just to function every morning — and at hundreds of dollars a machine, wanting the best one your budget can buy is fair. Price and pod selection usually dominate this conversation, but if your only requirement is "the strongest cup possible" and you're choosing between a Nespresso and a Lavazza, the latter's the safer bet.

Strength is a combination of several factors, the most basic of which is simply dosage, or the amount of coffee ground inside the pod. The more there is, the stronger the final cuppa. A Lavazza A Modo Mio pod holds 7½ grams of ground coffee, against roughly 5 to 6 grams in a Nespresso Original Line capsule — and unlike A Modo Mio, many Original Line pods use the same dose whether they're brewed as an espresso or a lungo, so a "bigger" pour there often just means more water, not more coffee. Kev at Coffee Blog ran the two side by side and found Lavazza came out stronger.

Pod shape may play a role too. One commenter, in the same comparison, speculated that the flatter, wider shape of Lavazza pods could give water more surface area to work with and extract more flavors from the ground. It's unverified, but it lines up with what the dosage numbers already suggest — on raw strength, Lavazza has the edge going into the cup.