How Much Coffee Does One Pod Make?

In a 2023 survey published by Statista, over 30% of American coffee drinkers said their daily brew came from capsule coffee machines like Keurig and Nespresso. Odds are quite good that there's one in your home right now — and if you're a new owner, you're probably wondering how big of a cup you can get from a single pod.

To answer that question, we need to look at two things: the manufacturer of the machine and the pod you have. Let's say you have a basic Nespresso Essenza Mini, then it only offers two sizes: an Espresso (40 milliliters) or a Lungo (110 milliliters). You can tell which pod ought to be brewed for what size by looking at the capsule's weight. An Espresso-sized pod has five grams of coffee grounds, while a Lungo has seven grams.

If you get a Nespresso Vertuo, other than a prettier crema, you have more size options to pick from, too. There are seven in total: a Ristretto (25 milliliters), Espresso (40 milliliters), Double Espresso (80 milliliters), Gran Lungo (150 milliliters), Long coffee (230 milliliters), Alto (355 milliliters), and Carafe (535 milliliters). Depending on the model, you'll have buttons for a mix of these sizes, like in the case of the Nespresso Vertuo Plus Deluxe Coffee that has four sizes, and the Nespresso Vertuo Next that has six. If it sounds confusing, Nespresso Vertuo pods have printed-on barcodes that tell the machine exactly what size to brew. Just check the foil top of your pod to see what size coffee it'll make!