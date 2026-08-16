Why Filet-O-Fish Nearly Ranked Dead Last In Our Fast Food Fish Sandwich Taste Test

When it comes to fast-food fish sandwiches, it's easy to assume they're pretty much all the same. But differences do exist, even when the components are strikingly similar: Breaded white fish, cheese, a bun, and a slathering of tartar sauce. Placing them side by side, as we did in Tasting Table's ranking of 10 fast food sandwiches from worst to best, can reveal minor details that suddenly feel magnified, from the crunchy bite and choice of seasonings to moisture, mouthfeel, toppings, and the potentially taste-defining tartar sauce. As it happens, one of the most famous fish sandwiches in the world, the McDonald's Filet-O Fish, sank almost to the bottom, finishing ninth overall, and beating only White Castle's Panko Breaded Fish Slider.

We judged each sandwich primarily on the quality and texture of the fish. We were looking for crisp breading and a moist, flaky interior, while also weighing the toppings (especially the tartar sauce). Though McDonald's sandwich certainly looked the part, with its tidy rectangular patty, neatly applied sauce, and steamed bun, unfortunately, the taste didn't live up to it. The fish patty almost had a frozen fish stick quality, while the cheese and tartar sauce were doing all the work flavor-wise. The most famous fish sandwich in the sea didn't deliver in terms of actual fish taste, while the tartar sauce, while nicely thick, didn't pack a lot of punch either.

By contrast, our top-ranked Popeyes Flounder Fish Sandwich stood out by using Alaskan flounder instead or pollock, marinating it in Louisiana herbs, and pairing its juicy, well-seasoned filet with crunchy pickles and a bold, pickle-forward tartar sauce.