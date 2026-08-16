Why Filet-O-Fish Nearly Ranked Dead Last In Our Fast Food Fish Sandwich Taste Test
When it comes to fast-food fish sandwiches, it's easy to assume they're pretty much all the same. But differences do exist, even when the components are strikingly similar: Breaded white fish, cheese, a bun, and a slathering of tartar sauce. Placing them side by side, as we did in Tasting Table's ranking of 10 fast food sandwiches from worst to best, can reveal minor details that suddenly feel magnified, from the crunchy bite and choice of seasonings to moisture, mouthfeel, toppings, and the potentially taste-defining tartar sauce. As it happens, one of the most famous fish sandwiches in the world, the McDonald's Filet-O Fish, sank almost to the bottom, finishing ninth overall, and beating only White Castle's Panko Breaded Fish Slider.
We judged each sandwich primarily on the quality and texture of the fish. We were looking for crisp breading and a moist, flaky interior, while also weighing the toppings (especially the tartar sauce). Though McDonald's sandwich certainly looked the part, with its tidy rectangular patty, neatly applied sauce, and steamed bun, unfortunately, the taste didn't live up to it. The fish patty almost had a frozen fish stick quality, while the cheese and tartar sauce were doing all the work flavor-wise. The most famous fish sandwich in the sea didn't deliver in terms of actual fish taste, while the tartar sauce, while nicely thick, didn't pack a lot of punch either.
By contrast, our top-ranked Popeyes Flounder Fish Sandwich stood out by using Alaskan flounder instead or pollock, marinating it in Louisiana herbs, and pairing its juicy, well-seasoned filet with crunchy pickles and a bold, pickle-forward tartar sauce.
All about that pollock punch
A closer look at McDonalds's Filet-O-Fish reveals it to be a simple sandwich by nature, which isn't in itself a bad thing. It's built with a crispy patty made from Alaskan pollock, classic American cheese, McDonald's tartar sauce, and a soft, steamed bun. The fast food chain proudly notes that the Filet-O-Fish features 100% wild-caught Alaskan pollock from sustainably managed fisheries. For comparison's sake, pollock is fairly routine in the world of fast-food fish, with several other sandwiches in the Tasting Table ranking also centered on Alaskan pollock. In fact, McDonald's Filet-O-Fish uses the same fish as Burger King, despite their sandwiches tasting so different. White Castle, Dairy Queen, Arby's, Long John Silver's, and Wendy's all use it too.
This fish works well for chain restaurants because of several notable, practical traits. NOAA describes pollock as "mild-tasting," with "a relatively fine texture [that] is well suited for a variety of preparations." It's also available frozen year-round. Most pollock comes from one of the world's largest fisheries, with commercial landings topping 3 billion pounds in 2024 alone. That kind of availability fuels a lot of fast-food fish sandwiches every year. Opinions are split, with many Redditors complaining about a lack of tartar sauce (which wasn't our experience, as you can see in the above photo). The Filet-O-Fish also has plenty of diehard fans too, who believe it's the best option at McDonald's above all else.
For a wider range of takes on this sandwich, check out how chefs really feel about McDonald's Filet-O-Fish. Their insights may surprise you, including a highly regarded winery chef who feels the sandwich pairs well with chardonnay. And if you're looking to experiment, this addition makes McDonald's Filet-O-Fish taste like a British pub staple.