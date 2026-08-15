Jersey Mike's Chicken Salad Vs Potbelly's: Which Serves The Healthier Sub

Those are pretty striking numbers for Jersey Mike's considering the similarity of the ingredients. That difference also shows up in calories. While "calories in, calories out" has been shown to be an oversimplification of weight management, calorie intake still matters for people trying to reach certain health or weight goals. Jersey Mike's chicken salad has 950 calories, compared with Potbelly's 660, meaning Jersey Mike's has about 44% more calories. Both chains' sandwiches also contain some sugar. While neither is a major source, Potbelly once again edges out Jersey Mike's, with 3 grams of sugar compared with about 6 grams at Jersey Mike's.

When it comes to protein, Potbelly has a narrow edge. Its chicken salad has 37 grams of protein versus about 33 grams at Jersey Mike's . Both could provide anywhere from 30% to 50% of your daily protein needs depending on your age and lifestyle. And while white bread isn't particularly high in fiber, you can get a good more from both chains by switching to wheat or multigrain bread. Jersey Mike's wheat bread has roughly 7.3 grams of fiber, while Potbelly's multigrain version has 6 grams. Those could be both around 25% of your daily recommended amount.

While Potbelly comes out ahead of the nutritional numbers we're comparing, there is one important thing to note. Our taste testers ranked the chicken salad as the worst sandwich at Potbelly. On the other hand, they named Jersey Mike's chicken salad as one of the best new fast food sandwiches of 2026. Fat and salt can contribute plenty of flavor, after all. Whether the trade-off is worth it is up to you.