Forget Traditional Birdbaths: A Better DIY Option Is Hiding In Your Kitchen
A birdbath is a lovely addition to any garden or balcony, as well as an important source of fresh water for birds to drink and bathe as summers get hotter, and even during the winter when natural sources can freeze. But you don't have to spend a lot to purchase one. We all have those long-forgotten bowls and pans that we no longer really use but can't bear to let go. Turning them into birdbaths is a win-win solution to the dilemma.
Before you go rummaging through the cupboard, there are a few things to consider when making your birdbath. First, you need a bowl on the shallow side, 1 to 2.5 inches deep. Ideally, you want a wide bowl or dish with gently sloping sides — like a large pie pan, for instance. You can also upcycle inexpensive thrift store dishes if you don't have already something for this project. Ceramic, stoneware, and glass dishes are best. Metal ones might get too hot, unless you place them in a shady spot.
There are different ways to make your upcycled birdbath. If you want to make a freestanding one as a garden centerpiece, you can use a discarded table or chair leg as a base, or find a lamp that no longer works (chances are you also have one of those stashed somewhere) and remove all the cabling to use it as a shorter pedestal. You could also stack a few thrift store finds — a large vase as the bottom and a bird-themed saucer or bowl on top, for instance, for a whimsical look. Gather your materials and get crafty.
How to make a DIY birdbath from a serving bowl or dish
First, attach a piece of scrap wood to the top of the base where you want the bowl to sit, then affix the bowl to the wood. Use a strong all-purpose glue that works on wood as well as whatever material the dish is made from — Liquid Nails, silicone, or something similar work great. Make sure to use nontoxic materials if you're gluing or painting the base. Let the birdbath cure for at least 24 hours before displaying, so it doesn't fall apart.
If that seems like too much work, simply put the bowl on top of a stack of bricks or on the corner of the balcony railing. For deeper bowls, add a few rocks to give smaller birds a perching spot. A piece of slate tile would make a nice shallow end for them to bathe, too. If you have smaller, shallow dishes, you can scatter a few throughout your garden, in flower beds, or amid potted plants on your balcony. If you're growing fruit plants that attract birds to your yard, place the birdbath nearby. Birds are attracted to the sound of running water, so creating a bubbling bird fountain project by adding a solar pump would be beneficial for them.
Make sure to clean the bath regularly to avoid bacteria that can spread diseases that can harm the birds. Adding a splash of apple cider vinegar will keep algae from forming. And while some suggest adding pennies to the birdbath, as copper is believed to prevent algae from growing, experts say it's best to avoid this, since pennies also contain other metals that might be harmful to the birds.