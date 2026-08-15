Forget Traditional Birdbaths: A Better DIY Option Is Hiding In Your Kitchen

A birdbath is a lovely addition to any garden or balcony, as well as an important source of fresh water for birds to drink and bathe as summers get hotter, and even during the winter when natural sources can freeze. But you don't have to spend a lot to purchase one. We all have those long-forgotten bowls and pans that we no longer really use but can't bear to let go. Turning them into birdbaths is a win-win solution to the dilemma.

Before you go rummaging through the cupboard, there are a few things to consider when making your birdbath. First, you need a bowl on the shallow side, 1 to 2.5 inches deep. Ideally, you want a wide bowl or dish with gently sloping sides — like a large pie pan, for instance. You can also upcycle inexpensive thrift store dishes if you don't have already something for this project. Ceramic, stoneware, and glass dishes are best. Metal ones might get too hot, unless you place them in a shady spot.

There are different ways to make your upcycled birdbath. If you want to make a freestanding one as a garden centerpiece, you can use a discarded table or chair leg as a base, or find a lamp that no longer works (chances are you also have one of those stashed somewhere) and remove all the cabling to use it as a shorter pedestal. You could also stack a few thrift store finds — a large vase as the bottom and a bird-themed saucer or bowl on top, for instance, for a whimsical look. Gather your materials and get crafty.