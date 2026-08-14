The Fancy, Bite-Sized Hershey's Chocolates You Haven't Seen Since 1985
If you're an American with a sweet tooth, you've likely grown up with a special place in your heart — and your pantry — for Hershey's. Hershey owns a staggering number of brands, from its own classic chocolate bars and Kisses to Kit Kats, Jolly Ranchers, and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. However, there's one specific Hershey's candy that fans haven't been able to enjoy in quite a long time: Bon Bons.
And that's a shame, because Bon Bons were seen as something of a fancy candy at the time, like a special-occasion indulgence. Based on old price lists and antique packaging, Bon Bons appear to have debuted around 1900. Based on the history of Hershey, that's around six years after the company was established, and the same year it sold its first chocolate bar.
The chocolates were molded into flower shapes and packaged like a chocolate sampler you might gift or receive on Valentine's Day. While Bon Bons were originally available around the country, national distribution was halted in 1917, and the candy was only available locally around the Hershey factory, the brand's amusement park, its stores, and its hotel. They were discontinued entirely in June 1985.
It's unclear why Hershey's discontinued Bon Bons
If you're wondering why Hershey stopped producing Bon Bons, the company has never publicly given a definitive reason for pulling them from shelves. It's unlikely we'll ever know the true reason.
Bon Bons were part of a specific product line known as "fancy goods," which included Chocolate Cigarettes, After Dinner Cigars, and something called Perfectos. The entire line was discontinued in 1917, at the same time Bon Bons lost national distribution. Given they were only sold at Hershey-branded outlets and the box featured a picture of the company's factory, maybe they were only intended as a souvenir? And perhaps because production was limited, there don't seem to be many Bon Bons fans today calling for their return.
Products are bound to come and go when a company's been around for over a century, and Bon Bons aren't the only Hershey product to disappear — just look at Hershey's Bar None, Kissables, Swoops, or the Cherry Blossom. One would hope that top sellers like Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Hershey's Kisses, or the classic Milk Chocolate Bar will always be around, but if you're a fan of a more niche candy, it's best to enjoy it while you can.