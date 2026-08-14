The Fancy, Bite-Sized Hershey's Chocolates You Haven't Seen Since 1985

If you're an American with a sweet tooth, you've likely grown up with a special place in your heart — and your pantry — for Hershey's. Hershey owns a staggering number of brands, from its own classic chocolate bars and Kisses to Kit Kats, Jolly Ranchers, and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. However, there's one specific Hershey's candy that fans haven't been able to enjoy in quite a long time: Bon Bons.

And that's a shame, because Bon Bons were seen as something of a fancy candy at the time, like a special-occasion indulgence. Based on old price lists and antique packaging, Bon Bons appear to have debuted around 1900. Based on the history of Hershey, that's around six years after the company was established, and the same year it sold its first chocolate bar.

The chocolates were molded into flower shapes and packaged like a chocolate sampler you might gift or receive on Valentine's Day. While Bon Bons were originally available around the country, national distribution was halted in 1917, and the candy was only available locally around the Hershey factory, the brand's amusement park, its stores, and its hotel. They were discontinued entirely in June 1985.