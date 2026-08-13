Sorry, Burger King — 3 Of The 8 Worst Fast Food Burgers Of 2026 Come From The Chain

The Maple Bourbon BBQ Whopper takes Burger King's flagship menu item and swaps out the traditional toppings for crispy onions, jalapeños, and a sweet maple bourbon barbecue sauce. Unfortunately, the sauce is "nasty," according to customers on Reddit, and makes the sandwich "way too sweet and rich." Others say that the bourbon flavor is present, but the maple absent, with a final verdict that it tastes something like Boston Baked Beans candy-coated peanuts.

The Ultimate Steakhouse Whopper consists of a patty topped with bacon, onion rings, mushrooms, melted Swiss cheese, and a creamy peppercorn sauce. This one doesn't stray too far from other "Steakhouse" Whoppers of the past, leading to customer complaints about it being unoriginal. Many also it's priced too high — the sandwich costs upwards of $10 at many locations. Reddit users think it's overly salty and that the mushrooms "taste like nickels."

Finally, we have the New Whopper, Burger King's attempt to revamp its signature sandwich by improving the bun and mayonnaise, stacking it high with toppings, and delivering the sandwich in a cardboard carton to ensure it isn't smushed by the time it's fished out of that paper to-go bag. It's not necessarily bad, but these "improvements" have been received as underwhelming. One customer claims to have sampled the sandwich four times, writing, "It's about 1% better (new bun & mayo). I detect no other change in taste because there is NO other changes according to the BK website." While well-intentioned, it's a bland revamp that can hardly be distinguished from what came before.