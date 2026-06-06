The Best New Fast Food Burger Of 2026 So Far

We're not the only ones who were impressed. One Reddit customer called the Peppercorn BLT Whopper "surprisingly good enough that we went back the next day to get it again." Another described it as the "best burger I've had in a long time, anywhere!" Several fans also recommended asking for extra peppercorn sauce, which Burger King will often provide at no additional charge.

This is a solid sign of good things to come as Burger King tries to taste like itself again, back when it could go toe-to-toe with McDonald's on taste and value. Many customers seem to feel the same way. "It's been a long time since I craved anything from BK," states one Redditor who was "pleasantly surprised" by this latest Whopper By You creation.

It has quickly become a fan favorite, with many stating it's the best Whopper By You burger the company has released. Still, others hope for a return of other limited-time-only favorites like the Maple Bourbon BBQ Whopper and the Ultimate Steakhouse Whopper. So, if you've been craving something different and haven't had Burger King in a while, it might be time to pop in to try the latest Whopper variation.