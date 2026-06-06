The Best New Fast Food Burger Of 2026 So Far
We're halfway through 2026 and, so far, the fast food gods have been kind, serving up plenty of tasty new items from Dairy Queen's Parmesan Garlic Chicken Strips Basket to Shake Shack's BBQ Boneless Baby Back Rib Sandwich. But when it comes to burgers, there's one that stood out above the rest: Burger King's Peppercorn BLT Whopper. The burger earned a spot on our list of the best new fast food items of 2026. Created through Burger King's "Whopper By You" campaign, the fan-designed sandwich takes the classic Whopper formula and builds on it with Swiss cheese, bacon, and a peppercorn mayo that adds a creamy kick.
In our Peppercorn BLT Whopper review, our taste tester praised the "moist and chewy" sesame seed bun and "juicy and flavorful" burger patty, noting that every ingredient worked well together. "The peppercorn aioli added a creamy, slightly fiery kick that partnered especially well with the salty bacon and savory Swiss cheese," our taste tester said. When every component pulls its weight, that's how you end up with one of the year's most memorable fast food burgers.
The Peppercorn BLT Whopper has won over Burger King fans
We're not the only ones who were impressed. One Reddit customer called the Peppercorn BLT Whopper "surprisingly good enough that we went back the next day to get it again." Another described it as the "best burger I've had in a long time, anywhere!" Several fans also recommended asking for extra peppercorn sauce, which Burger King will often provide at no additional charge.
This is a solid sign of good things to come as Burger King tries to taste like itself again, back when it could go toe-to-toe with McDonald's on taste and value. Many customers seem to feel the same way. "It's been a long time since I craved anything from BK," states one Redditor who was "pleasantly surprised" by this latest Whopper By You creation.
It has quickly become a fan favorite, with many stating it's the best Whopper By You burger the company has released. Still, others hope for a return of other limited-time-only favorites like the Maple Bourbon BBQ Whopper and the Ultimate Steakhouse Whopper. So, if you've been craving something different and haven't had Burger King in a while, it might be time to pop in to try the latest Whopper variation.