This Sam's Club Meal Kit Can Feed 3 People For $16, And It's One Of The Best New Items To Buy This Month

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Shopping at Sam's Club has plenty of perks, particularly the variety of prepared foods. If you find yourself debating deli meals from the warehouse giant, one product to buy this month is a newer item that'll feed about three people for around $16. The Member's Mark Chicken Shawarma Kit is filled with flavor, easy to assemble, and accessibly priced.

Tasting Table deemed this meal kit among the best new Sam's Club deli items in 2026 so far, and with good reason. It's ranked highly by customers and provides solid value. Between six pitas, a portion of fully cooked chicken, creamy garlic sauce, spicy tahini sauce, crumbles of briny feta cheese, and a refreshing Mediterranean cucumber and tomato salad, this kit can easily feed a small group.

Though the product description suggests the meal kit can feed up to six people, Sam's Club customer reviews were quick to point out this is something of a stretch. One reviewer noted, "Good flavor but not enough food for four people," while another countered, "This is delicious and provides six generous portions." Minding this math, it's a safe bet you can feed at least three if everyone eats two pita sandwiches each. Rather than exert the effort to make restaurant-quality shawarma at home, this meal kit from Sam's Club can streamline dinnertime.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.