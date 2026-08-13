The 3 Toppings That Make Olive Garden Breadsticks Taste So Good

Olive Garden's Italian-inspired Americanized cuisine is famed for plates piled high with pasta, a refreshingly crisp salad, soups that warm from the inside out, and, of course, a seemingly endless supply of breadsticks. If you've ever wondered what makes Olive Garden's breadsticks so good, it comes down to three simple ingredients that finish off the bread before it gets to your table. This surprisingly simple trio of toppings includes liquid margarine, salt, and garlic powder.

These beloved breadsticks ranked third in Tasting Table's roundup of chain restaurant breadsticks based on their taste, texture, and general universal appeal. On Reddit, one user asked, "What exactly do you brush on the breadsticks?" The top response featured an image of a tub of soy-based liquid margarine with the message, "This and garlic salt." Another user elaborated that the mixture of toppings is applied to the breadsticks fresh out of the oven.

Elsewhere on Reddit, users have sought copycat recipes to replicate the look, feel, and taste of Olive Garden breadsticks. Notably, the popular breadsticks are not frozen; however, employees and keen observers have pointed out that change-ups between bread suppliers over the years might make a dupe difficult to achieve. Many posit that the closest you can get is to buy the Bake-At-Home breadsticks from Olive Garden and add the toppings yourself.