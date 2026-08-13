The Easiest Way To Estimate A Bottle Of Liquor's Sweetness Before You Buy It

Buying a new spirit is always a bit of a gamble and, unfortunately, sweetness is not always obvious from the bottle's label. There are, however, several clues that can help you estimate the sugar factor of any spirit before you pay. To learn more, Tasting Table spoke with Molly Horn, chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More.

Horn's first tip was also the easiest: "If recommended recipes also call for simple syrup or other sweeteners, then there's a decent chance it's less sweet." She also noted that some spirits are sweeter than others. "Flavored base spirits are usually sweeter than their counterparts, triple secs and limoncellos are usually on the mid-sweet side, and cream and other dessert liqueurs are almost always quite sweet," she explained.

"It's hardest in the world of Amari and aperitifs, as every single recipe is so different, but again looking at how they're used in a recipe can help give insight," Horn acknowledged. Indeed, the many types of amari can vary tremendously. "It's different on the wine side," Horn explained. The ABV (alcohol by volume) is a rough clue, but not always a reliable measure of sweetness. You'll also need to consider the grape variety, winemaking style, and even the climate it was grown in.