Ketel One Vodka Flavors, Ranked
Hailing from Schiedam, Holland, Ketel One vodka is one of the most popular brands in the industry. In fact, Ketel One is often considered a favorite vodka among bartenders, namely for its versatility for mixing into cocktails. In 1983, Ketel One was created by the 10th generation of the Nolet family — who are behind the influential centuries-old Nolet Distillery — and the company is said to have been born out of an ambition to create the perfect vodka-based cocktail. Decades later, the brand continues its attempt to innovate the alcohol and bar industry by curating various flavored vodkas, like its Citroen and Oranje offerings, as well as its Botanical line.
These flavored Ketel One spirits join a collection of other popular vodka brands, ranging from companies like Smirnoff and Svedka to Absolut. Whatever your brand of preference, flavored vodkas are most commonly used to elevate the flavor of mixed drinks, with companies piling on fruity, citrusy taste profiles while also veering into more unique territory — like Ketel One does with flavors like orange blossom or cucumber combined with mint.
For those who are vodka fanatics but are unsure exactly which Ketel One vodka should be your go-to, I will rank Ketel One's current vodka varieties based on their balance of complex flavor profiles — crowning one as the best. Even if your go-to spirit isn't vodka, the No. 1 pick on this list might just make you change your mind.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
6. Ketel One Citroen
Ketel One Citroen vodka infuses four types of lemon and two types of lime into a spirit that is meant to be refreshing and bursting with citrus flavors. Unfortunately, this flavor falls short of freshness or a pleasant taste. The citrus notes are overpowered by the 40% alcohol by volume (ABV), making it an 80-proof vodka with an overwhelming alcohol presence.
The bottle of Citroen is quite appealing to the eye, with a frosted glass exterior and hints of yellow bringing color to it; as soon as you open the bottle, however, you are hit with a pungent aroma of what can only be described as citrus-flavored nail polish remover. The scent makes it clear that the alcohol is present in this vodka, and so does the vodka's flavoring. There is only a slight citrusy flavor — I did not get specific hints of lime, and the lemon is only vaguely present.
This vodka might work well in a martini with a twist, if that is your drink of choice, as it would not overpower the drink with lemon flavors. The vermouth and lemon garnish may also be enough to cut the harshness of the vodka. Drinking this flavor neat may not be ideal, however, as the silkiness the brand claims the vodka has is essentially nonexistent. It instead burns on the palate as you taste it and as you smell it, and it is not pleasant to drink alone.
5. Ketel One Oranje
Ketel One's orange-flavored vodka infuses two types of oranges — Valencias and mandarins — and it's an improvement from the brand's other attempt to provide a citrusy, zesty flavoring. Oranje has a strong orange aroma, which gives a pleasant tropical feel to the taste of this vodka, which is also 40% ABV. It seems like a flavored vodka perfect for summer, with a light sweetness that welcomes you to the bottle.
Oranje is also much smoother than the Citroen flavor, so it might be a more agreeable vodka for sipping neat or on the rocks. The light sweetness likely comes from the Valencia oranges, which are some of the most balanced oranges when it comes to sweet versus tart flavors. Following air exposure, Valencias also have a tendency to maintain their sweetness, rather than becoming bitter like other oranges, so they're the type of orange that's most commonly used for orange juice. As such, in this vodka, the Valencias provide an everlasting sweetness that should remain until you finish your bottle.
The mandarin flavoring is less prominent, but it's found in the more tropical aromas that accompany this orange vodka, as mandarins typically have a more citrusy, floral scent. The two orange flavors are not incredibly distinct, but Ketel One Oranje does well to combine them into one consistent, tolerable sip.
4. Ketel One Botanical Peach & Orange Blossom
Like the other two flavors in Ketel One's Botanical series, the peach and orange blossom bottle boasts no artificial flavors. And although vodka typically contains zero carbohydrates, Ketel One's Botanical varieties — which are all 30% ABV — offer flavored vodkas that also eliminate added sugar. Luckily, the taste profile of this vodka does not suffer due to the lack of added flavoring, as the prominent peach notes make this pleasant to drink.
Scents are your first impression when it comes to most food and drinks, and Ketel One absolutely nails it with this bottle. This flavored vodka smells like a comforting, tropical, and fruity candle — and simultaneously like a mixed drink you cannot wait to take a sip of. The aroma is stronger than the taste here, but this flavor is the smoothest and most tolerable of the brand's flavored collection thus far.
This vodka is distilled with botanicals to infuse the peach and orange blossom flavors directly into the product — while the orange blossom takes a back seat, I do not find that I miss it. The peach flavoring is tasteful enough for me to enjoy this flavored vodka straight, without needing to cut it in a mixed drink. I'm sure it would, however, work well in a sweet cocktail like a cosmopolitan; indeed, the peach and orange blossom from Ketel One Botanical is versatile enough for any drinking style.
3. Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit & Rose
Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit & Rose vodka makes the top three on this list because its aroma is as pretty as its taste. The scent is floral, as you would expect from the rose, but the grapefruit does take charge over the rose in this scent. But on the contrary, it is the rose that overpowers the grapefruit in the taste of this vodka — it hovers right on the border of being too much but does not cross that line. That rose flavor, instead, is pleasurable.
There is a subtle sweetness in this flavor that adds to the drink's smoothness, so it would be easy to drink neat or on the rocks. If you are more of a mixed drink person, however, this vodka would also work great in a cosmopolitan, as it has similar floral, sweet, and fruity notes that are typical of that cocktail. Thus far, all the Ketel One flavors have had some significant aroma, and in this flavor, the aromatics work well for the taste; the grapefruit and rose vodka tastes the same way a really good candle smells.
2. Ketel One Family Made Vodka
If you are more of a fan of straight-up spirits with no flavoring, you are in luck. At 40% ABV, the original Ketel One Family Made Vodka bottle holds up against most of its flavored vodkas — proof that sometimes simple is best. This classic spirit goes down with an impressively smooth texture and a refreshing taste profile. It is almost similar to the brand's Botanical Cucumber & Mint, but with less of a heavy vegetal taste.
Vodka mostly has a neutral flavor profile, though, so this Ketel One bottle does not necessarily have a specific flavor that stands out. It is smooth, and almost creamy in its texture, and the actual alcohol taste is prominent without going overboard. As such, this is a top-tier vodka to use for any mixed drink of your choice — from espresso martinis to bloody marys. In general, vodka is usually only as good as the flavors it is mixed with, and Ketel One has nearly perfected its standard vodka, making it the perfect base spirit. This will be my go-to vodka for any vodka-based cocktails from now on.
1. Ketel One Botanical Cucumber & Mint
Ketel One Botanical Cucumber & Mint vodka takes the cake because of its versatility and adaptability for pretty much anyone's palate. Its smell is very vegetal-prominent, so much so that it has a similar smell to tequila. As such, this might be the perfect vodka for someone to try if you are a lifelong tequila drinker looking to transition to vodka — whether for the night or permanently.
Going into this, I was expecting the mint flavor to be a bit harsh, but that is nowhere near the case here. The cucumber flavoring takes charge, making this flavored vodka extremely refreshing and easy to drink neat. The mint adds a slight zest to the taste profile, but not in a way that is overwhelming — the flavoring is very balanced and well-rounded. This flavored vodka would be perfect in a vodka-based mojito recipe or for a play on a spritz cocktail. Its refreshing flavor was unexpected but very appreciated, and it strikes the right balance between preserving the simplicity and neutrality of vodka but still making it fun to drink. Of all of Ketel One's vodkas, this one is by far my favorite.
Methodology
Each Ketel One vodka variety here was tasted neat after being chilled in the refrigerator. The most enjoyable flavors were those that balanced the taste profiles well, were not too harsh on the palate, and highlighted less of the alcohol and more of the neutral palate that vodka is known to have. The flavors that would be most versatile, good for mixing into any mixed cocktail or even able to be consumed straight-up, were ranked the highest. Higher rankings were also given to flavors that I would likely return to, and that I would recommend keeping on-hand if your drink of choice is vodka, or if you are looking to make the transition to drinking vodka.