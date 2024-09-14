Ketel One Vodka Flavors, Ranked

Hailing from Schiedam, Holland, Ketel One vodka is one of the most popular brands in the industry. In fact, Ketel One is often considered a favorite vodka among bartenders, namely for its versatility for mixing into cocktails. In 1983, Ketel One was created by the 10th generation of the Nolet family — who are behind the influential centuries-old Nolet Distillery — and the company is said to have been born out of an ambition to create the perfect vodka-based cocktail. Decades later, the brand continues its attempt to innovate the alcohol and bar industry by curating various flavored vodkas, like its Citroen and Oranje offerings, as well as its Botanical line.

These flavored Ketel One spirits join a collection of other popular vodka brands, ranging from companies like Smirnoff and Svedka to Absolut. Whatever your brand of preference, flavored vodkas are most commonly used to elevate the flavor of mixed drinks, with companies piling on fruity, citrusy taste profiles while also veering into more unique territory — like Ketel One does with flavors like orange blossom or cucumber combined with mint.

For those who are vodka fanatics but are unsure exactly which Ketel One vodka should be your go-to, I will rank Ketel One's current vodka varieties based on their balance of complex flavor profiles — crowning one as the best. Even if your go-to spirit isn't vodka, the No. 1 pick on this list might just make you change your mind.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.