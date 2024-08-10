The Simple Way To Turn Beer Into A Refreshing Summer Spritz Cocktail

Every season, we love trying new cocktails befitting of the weather changes. When things cool down, we trade in our mint juleps for cozy hot toddies, and vice versa. Beer remains an all-season beverage, but it can always be made a little more refreshing for the summertime. We spoke to an expert who knows the perfect ingredients to turn your beer into a breezy cocktail.

Playing around with various drinks to mix with beer is fun, but Ashleigh Phelps, brand director for Dos Equis, has the best idea for transforming your favorite brew into a summertime spritz. "Try combining your beer with a bittersweet liqueur, along with a fresh citrus such as grapefruit, orange, lemon, or lime, for a refreshing summer cocktail," she recommends.

If you're already sipping on some of the best beer styles for summer, then dropping in a fresh piece of citrus makes complete sense. Styles like wheat beers or hefeweizens are particularly known for their citrusy palate. Pair one with an orange slice to pull out more of that specific flavor, or bring an intense brightness with a wedge of lemon. As for the bittersweet liqueur, you can mix Aperol and beer for a refreshing cocktail called the Spaghett. The orange, herbaceous liqueur pairs especially well with light lagers; garnish with a lemon slice or even splash in a few drops of the juice.