The Simple Way To Turn Beer Into A Refreshing Summer Spritz Cocktail
Every season, we love trying new cocktails befitting of the weather changes. When things cool down, we trade in our mint juleps for cozy hot toddies, and vice versa. Beer remains an all-season beverage, but it can always be made a little more refreshing for the summertime. We spoke to an expert who knows the perfect ingredients to turn your beer into a breezy cocktail.
Playing around with various drinks to mix with beer is fun, but Ashleigh Phelps, brand director for Dos Equis, has the best idea for transforming your favorite brew into a summertime spritz. "Try combining your beer with a bittersweet liqueur, along with a fresh citrus such as grapefruit, orange, lemon, or lime, for a refreshing summer cocktail," she recommends.
If you're already sipping on some of the best beer styles for summer, then dropping in a fresh piece of citrus makes complete sense. Styles like wheat beers or hefeweizens are particularly known for their citrusy palate. Pair one with an orange slice to pull out more of that specific flavor, or bring an intense brightness with a wedge of lemon. As for the bittersweet liqueur, you can mix Aperol and beer for a refreshing cocktail called the Spaghett. The orange, herbaceous liqueur pairs especially well with light lagers; garnish with a lemon slice or even splash in a few drops of the juice.
Try these beer and bittersweet liqueur combos for a knockout summer sipper
For a boozier take on a grapefruit shandy, mix beer with pink grapefruit liqueur. The citrus is the very definition of bittersweet, bringing a fresh spin to beer with its zesty flavor. This combo is perfect for wheat beers, which often go into shandies. And, since wheat beers have high levels of carbonation, the bubbly finish (along with a slice of grapefruit) turns the mix into a revitalizing spritz.
Although Averna is a bold Italian liqueur often mixed with fall cocktails, it's pretty good in summer concoctions, too. The bittersweet liqueur is spiced and citrusy with notes of rosemary, juniper berry, and sage lingering in the background. There's an undercurrent of caramel, but mixing it with a blonde ale will prevent things from getting heavy. The light-bodied beer is crisp with a malted sweetness that tempers Averna's bite. A blonde ale can also be fruity with a spicy side of its own. Finish it off with a lime slice for a bright and sour finish.
Amaretto is another delicious bittersweet liqueur option. It's almond-forward, with the nuts bringing a somewhat sweeter finish to it. To create a lunchbox cocktail, you'll pair a shot of amaretto with a light beer (purists claim it must be Coors Light, but we're not here to judge), and top it with orange juice. Garnish with a spiral of orange peel and your summer spritz will be ready to enjoy.