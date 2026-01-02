The Best Liqueurs To Pair With Classic Desserts

Whether before or after a meal, I, a mixologist, have always been dedicated to refining my palate in order to create the most consonant flavor pairings. When it comes to matching wine with food, I often employ the concept of terroir and "if it grows together, it goes together" to advise my selection. However, when it comes to enjoying dessert alongside a choice liqueur, the decision gets a little more clinical — and much less intuitive — as both elements share one cloying characteristic: sugar.

By the end of a meal, most people crave something sweet, and the best liqueurs lean into that sensation with sugar, spice, herbs, and fruit. Since pairing a dessert with liqueur invites alcohol to the party, and alcohol helps boost aroma, the pairing means that flavors feel fuller and the overall taste is more expressive. Nutritionally speaking, sugar signals satisfaction to the brain, and when paired with small amounts of alcohol, salivation — and our cravings — can increase, making dense desserts feel lighter and, therefore, easier to enjoy. Plus, dessert and liqueur work well together because they're both built around pleasure, aroma, and a sense of slowing down.

While the classic dessert and liqueur combo may strike some as gilding the lily, these pairings aren't about overdoing it — they're about marking the end of the meal, lingering a little longer, and letting sweetness do its job. Leveraging my expertise as a mixologist, I've hand-picked these pairings for the moment when a classic dessert and a well-matched liqueur are what you crave.