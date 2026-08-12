Give Vanilla Ice Cream A Luxurious Smoky Flavor With One Simple Topping
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Most everyone loves the classically sweet, light, and creamy flavor of vanilla ice cream. But sometimes, when you're looking for something a little more indulgent, you opt for the sweet-salty dessert combination. Why do you think salted caramel ice cream is so popular? If you're still craving the simplicity of vanilla, but want to take the flavor up a salty notch, consider adding a sprinkle of smoked sea salt — one of the easiest ways to turn an ordinary treat into a fancy, gourmet-level dessert.
Smoked sea salt is exactly as it sounds — flakes of salt that have been smoked over a wood fire, typically oak, to absorb that bold smoky flavor. Smoking adds a layer of depth to the salt's flavor profile and even turns the flakes a light brown color. While seasoned chefs often make their own smoked salt for things like ice cream recipes, you can purchase it ready-made at specialty stores or online: check out brands like Maldon Smoked Sea Salt or Watkins Premium Hickory Smoked Sea Salt.
To elevate your vanilla ice cream, simply scoop it into a bowl and add a pinch of smoked sea salt on top. The cream cuts through the strong salt and the crunchy flakes add a fun textural element. If you're a fan of salty and sweet treats, you'll love this easy yet unlikely pairing. Even if you don't prefer the taste of smoked food, we think it's worth a try.
How to upgrade this dessert further
There are endless ways to upgrade regular vanilla ice cream to give it more flavor and personality. After adding smoked sea salt, sprinkle on some mini dark chocolate chips or chocolate shavings for a bitter, slightly sweet crunch. If you prefer notes of sweet caramel, drizzle some homemade caramel sauce on top, or even a bourbon-infused maple syrup for another layer of bold flavor. Nuts would also work well for this dessert, too: We suggest roasted peanuts, candied pecans, or chopped walnuts. You could even add pieces of crispy waffle cone!
Pairing smoked sea salt vanilla ice cream with seasonal fruit is also highly encouraged. Try eating it alongside slices of peaches or pears, which taste especially divine when caramelized in a skillet with sugar. You could also top it with fresh mixed berries or a berry compote — a delicious treat during summertime. No matter how you choose to eat it, you'll definitely impress guests if you serve smoked sea salt ice cream at your next gathering. It'll feel luxurious, but it'll take very little effort to pull off.