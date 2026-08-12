Give Vanilla Ice Cream A Luxurious Smoky Flavor With One Simple Topping

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Most everyone loves the classically sweet, light, and creamy flavor of vanilla ice cream. But sometimes, when you're looking for something a little more indulgent, you opt for the sweet-salty dessert combination. Why do you think salted caramel ice cream is so popular? If you're still craving the simplicity of vanilla, but want to take the flavor up a salty notch, consider adding a sprinkle of smoked sea salt — one of the easiest ways to turn an ordinary treat into a fancy, gourmet-level dessert.

Smoked sea salt is exactly as it sounds — flakes of salt that have been smoked over a wood fire, typically oak, to absorb that bold smoky flavor. Smoking adds a layer of depth to the salt's flavor profile and even turns the flakes a light brown color. While seasoned chefs often make their own smoked salt for things like ice cream recipes, you can purchase it ready-made at specialty stores or online: check out brands like Maldon Smoked Sea Salt or Watkins Premium Hickory Smoked Sea Salt.

To elevate your vanilla ice cream, simply scoop it into a bowl and add a pinch of smoked sea salt on top. The cream cuts through the strong salt and the crunchy flakes add a fun textural element. If you're a fan of salty and sweet treats, you'll love this easy yet unlikely pairing. Even if you don't prefer the taste of smoked food, we think it's worth a try.