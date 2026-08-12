California's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Burger Spot Is A Family-Owned Gem With A Rich History
The cheeseburger is so emblematic of the U.S. that it almost deserves a spot on the nation's flag. Like many things that are distinctly American, it is often produced and marketed by large corporations. The best burgers, though, don't come from those chains. To find those, you still need to look for the local spots, tucked away in neighborhoods and strip malls, that have been slinging fine food under the radar for decades. Every state has its best hole-in-the-wall burger joint, and for the Golden State, it's Hawkins House of Burgers in Los Angeles.
Since 1939, folks have been coming to tograb an excellent burger from Hawkins, tucked away in the Watts neighborhood of the City of Angels. The owner, Cynthia Hawkins, the youngest of 14 siblings, is known both for care in the kitchen and for spreading her warmth to every customer that stops in. The shop sits on the corner of a dead-end street just north of the 105, in a building built by Hawkins' grandfather that was initially a malt shop. It may have started as a humble business all those decades ago, but Hawkins House of Burgers is now a well-known L.A. staple, thanks to its longstanding reputation for serving some of the best burgers in the state.
"Absolutely phenomenal burgers," writes one customer in a Reddit post dedicated to the restaurant, echoing the sentiments of many others around the internet. "Worth the drive from Pasadena," shares another Redditor, referring to a journey that might take close to 45 minutes each way, even in the middle of a weekday.
What to order at Hawkins House of Burgers
As for what to order when you finally make it to Hawkins House of Burgers, it might not be quite as simple a decision as it sounds. Stopping by any of the best burger joints in America, the obvious thing to do is grab a hamburger of some kind, but the menu at Hawkins has more than just the basics.
You could grab a standard Fat Burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, and mustard. But if you've traveled all that way, you might want to try out the signature Whipper Burger instead. It's a double burger topped with the basics, but also pastrami and a hot link. Complete the meal with an order of onion rings and a strawberry lemonade, two more menu items that customers rave about.
This joint in the unofficial birthplace of fast food does much more than just burgers, however. For those looking to try something a little bit different, the restaurant also slings delights ranging from a two-foot-long Otis Burrito filled with pastrami, hot links, beans, and cheese, to hot wings, fried catfish, and even chicken and waffles. Just about anyone looking for a big plate of comfort food ought to be able to find something on the menu here.
For a pair of diners — or more — the finest choice might just be the Leaning Tower of Watts, a shareable platter of three half-pound burger patties, hot links, pastrami, eggs, chili, and bacon served with a large fry and two medium drinks. One of those is sure to satisfy even the largest of appetites while also giving a sampling of just about everything Hawkins House of Burgers has to offer.