California's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Burger Spot Is A Family-Owned Gem With A Rich History

The cheeseburger is so emblematic of the U.S. that it almost deserves a spot on the nation's flag. Like many things that are distinctly American, it is often produced and marketed by large corporations. The best burgers, though, don't come from those chains. To find those, you still need to look for the local spots, tucked away in neighborhoods and strip malls, that have been slinging fine food under the radar for decades. Every state has its best hole-in-the-wall burger joint, and for the Golden State, it's Hawkins House of Burgers in Los Angeles.

Since 1939, folks have been coming to tograb an excellent burger from Hawkins, tucked away in the Watts neighborhood of the City of Angels. The owner, Cynthia Hawkins, the youngest of 14 siblings, is known both for care in the kitchen and for spreading her warmth to every customer that stops in. The shop sits on the corner of a dead-end street just north of the 105, in a building built by Hawkins' grandfather that was initially a malt shop. It may have started as a humble business all those decades ago, but Hawkins House of Burgers is now a well-known L.A. staple, thanks to its longstanding reputation for serving some of the best burgers in the state.

"Absolutely phenomenal burgers," writes one customer in a Reddit post dedicated to the restaurant, echoing the sentiments of many others around the internet. "Worth the drive from Pasadena," shares another Redditor, referring to a journey that might take close to 45 minutes each way, even in the middle of a weekday.