This 5-Star Banana Split Cake Is A No-Brainer For Labor Day Parties: No Baking Required

For many of us, Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer. Sure, we still have a few weeks before the calendar agrees, but the back-to-school season has begun, and Labor Day is the last long weekend to fire up the grill, have some friends over, and enjoy the nice weather. Along with all the burgers and hot dogs, cold drinks, and tasty snacks, if you want a dessert that's going to wow your guests, you need to check out our five-star banana split cake recipe. There's no baking required, and it packs in all the delicious elements of a classic banana split.

The cake, which features a graham cracker crust and a sweet cream cheese filling, is topped with layers of sliced bananas, strawberries, canned pineapple, and whipped cream. A sprinkle of peanuts, drizzle of chocolate syrup, and some maraschino cherries finish it off. It's sweet, but not overpowering, and feels like summer. The fresh fruit contrasts with the sweet and slightly tangy cream cheese filling, while the graham cracker crust and peanuts provide a delicious crunch in every bite. Pineapple and banana give it that tropical twist, and the strawberries make it feel fresh and summery.

The fact that it's a no-bake dessert makes it ideal for a Labor Day party on a hot day (and it's always a good idea to have a few no-bake recipes handy for warm-weather gatherings). Make it ahead of time and leave it in the fridge until your guests arrive so you can focus on grilling and entertaining while your showstopper dessert stays chilled until it's time to serve.