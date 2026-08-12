What Does Hy-Vee Do With Unsold Food? Here's How The Chain Prevents Waste

According to a report published by ReFED, nearly 114 billion meals' worth of food goes to waste each year — for scale, if you eat three meals a day, that's 1,095 meals per year, meaning it would take you more than 100 million years to consume that much food. That figure includes produce that never makes it from the shelf to your plate, and grocery stores bear major responsibility in closing that food waste gap. One grocery chain that proudly does its part in preventing food waste from unsold items is Hy-Vee, which in 2015 launched a food waste diversion program.

While it's unclear if this program is still explicitly implemented across all of its locations, it's clear that its goals and approaches are as active as ever. Hy-vee claims to divert between 15 and 20 million pounds of food waste every year, and it does this in a few key ways. For example, the grocery chain donates to hunger relief partners, uses proactive inventory management, implements composting initiatives, and it has even partnered with produce clearance apps in the past.

Hy-Vee claims that its distribution centers have earned TRUE Zero Waste certification, for stopping waste from being incinerated, going to the landfill, or ending up the environment. In 2022, one of Hy-Vee's distribution centers even received a WasteWise Award for maintaining an incredible 98.4% diversion rate during the coronavirus pandemic. It's unclear today exactly how much of Hy-Vee's unsold food makes up its total food waste, but it stands to reason that it comprises a significant part of the millions of pounds diverted yearly.