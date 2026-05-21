What Does Kroger Do With Its Unsold Food?

It's almost impossible for any grocery store to sell every single piece of perishable food before it goes bad. Fresh produce, meat, poultry, fish, bakery items, and even frozen food may spoil before they can be bought by customers, potentially resulting in tons of food items ending up in dumpsters and landfills. Luckily, Kroger has a different method for handling its unsold food.

Kroger is one of a handful of U.S. grocery chains that regularly donates its unsold food. Its Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation is a nonprofit public charity with the goal of diverting surplus food to local hunger relief agencies in each community in which it operates its stores. The endeavor, which was instituted in 2017, is responsible for donating 3.9 billion meals and 815 million pounds of surplus fresh food during that time. The foundation's goals are to feed communities and reduce food waste. Kroger also collaborates with the Farmlink Project, WWF, No Kid Hungry, and Feeding America to support each other's missions.

Customers can also donate directly to the Zero Hunger | Zero Waste fund, either via its website or at the register while checking out. The Foundation has directed over $70 million to national and local food charities as well as organizations dedicated to ending hunger and food waste. This includes nonprofits, entrepreneurs, and other activists who are looking for solutions for improving food insecurity in their communities and creating a more equitable food system nationwide.