This Classic Chain Had A Homestyle Pot Roast Sandwich In 2003, And Fans Still Remember It

It's somewhat rare to find fast comfort food, but over the years, some spots have featured surprisingly satisfying offerings. One classic chain's 2003 version of a pot roast sandwich lives on in the hearts, minds, and tummies of those that loved it most. Among the variety of popular Arby's sandwiches, its early 2000s menu item remains sorely missed.

It appears that the Homestyle Pot Roast Sandwich only graced Arby's menus in the year 2003, leaving in its wake suspicion among fans as to whether or not it even existed at all. A near-mirage of tender beef piled with cheddar cheese and horseradish ranch sauce on a fluffy baguette, the sandwich has left behind some artifacts to prove that it did, indeed, once exist. An old advertisement for the restaurant posted to YouTube depicts a talking Arby's oven mitt doing exercises in preparation for the hearty sandwich to make its debut. Another similar advertisement from the same era features the same oven mitt submitting to a barrage of enthusiastic high fives around an Arby's kitchen.

Referring to the latter, one Reddit user asked, "Anyone remember this old ad from 2003? Was the pot roast sandwich actually any good?" The ensuing replies more than confirm this to be true. One user shared in response, "It was really really good. I still think about that sandwich to this day. That's how I found this post. I wish it [would] come back." Further praise for the pot roast sandwich proves the value of this overlooked fast food restaurant that often gets overshadowed by burger chains.