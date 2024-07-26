Use Up Leftover Pot Roast For A Savory Weekday Sandwich
Pot roast is a humble, yet flavorful, comfort food staple. Its tooth is meaty and hearty, and its size is formidable — especially if you're only cooking for one or two people. Pot roast remains the same through the ages, which is part of its enduring beauty and timeless appeal. The thing is, you can expect to have leftovers, and probably lots of 'em. That's where this sandwich comes in.
Transforming your pot roast leftovers into a hearty, warming sandwich is a great way to use up that flavorful meat without getting tired of it the next day. Whether you made your pot roast in the slow cooker or on the stovetop, those leftovers are going to need to be reheated to make a good sammy. To reheat your pot roast without drying it out, gently warm it in a saucepan over medium-low heat with a few inches of beef broth for 10 to 15 minutes. Once the meat has been warmed, you can assemble your sandwich grilled-cheese-style on the stove.
Alternatively, for a one-stop reheat that adds crispness and cohesion, you could assemble your pot roast sandwich with the cold meat, then wrap the whole thing in a layer of tin foil and heat it in the oven until the cheese is melted and the meat is warmed through. Five-10 minutes at 385 degrees Fahrenheit should do the trick.
The roast with the most might actually be a sandwich
Make no mistake, this is a hefty beast. The pot roast alone is considerably heavy, but when compounded with the weight of all your favorite toppings, it's going to take a thick bread to keep this creation from folding under its avoirdupois. Toasted French bread, hoagie rolls, sesame seed buns, and thick-sliced marbled rye all boast enough structural integrity to get the job done.
Condiments will be essential here to add a little moisture. Try chipotle mayo, honey mustard, garlic aioli, whole grain mustard, horseradish sauce, or even a drizzle of sweet-spicy hot honey. Or, you could add some cutting brightness and vivid color with herbaceous chimichurri. If you have any leftover au jus from the pot roast, you can warm it up in the microwave and dunk your sandwich "French dip" style.
Smoked gouda, white cheddar, or extra sharp white cheddar are the top three cheeses to complement the deeply savory meat. As far as toppings go, look to jarred roasted red peppers, sliced fresh sweet peppers, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, or even softened sauteed apple slices for subtle sweetness. You could load it up with fermented sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing for a Reuben-inspired sammy. To complete the meal, serve your leftover pot roast sandwich with a side of potato salad, a bright green salad, roasted veggie medley, fries, or classic potato chips for a crunchy textural element.