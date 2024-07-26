Use Up Leftover Pot Roast For A Savory Weekday Sandwich

Pot roast is a humble, yet flavorful, comfort food staple. Its tooth is meaty and hearty, and its size is formidable — especially if you're only cooking for one or two people. Pot roast remains the same through the ages, which is part of its enduring beauty and timeless appeal. The thing is, you can expect to have leftovers, and probably lots of 'em. That's where this sandwich comes in.

Transforming your pot roast leftovers into a hearty, warming sandwich is a great way to use up that flavorful meat without getting tired of it the next day. Whether you made your pot roast in the slow cooker or on the stovetop, those leftovers are going to need to be reheated to make a good sammy. To reheat your pot roast without drying it out, gently warm it in a saucepan over medium-low heat with a few inches of beef broth for 10 to 15 minutes. Once the meat has been warmed, you can assemble your sandwich grilled-cheese-style on the stove.

Alternatively, for a one-stop reheat that adds crispness and cohesion, you could assemble your pot roast sandwich with the cold meat, then wrap the whole thing in a layer of tin foil and heat it in the oven until the cheese is melted and the meat is warmed through. Five-10 minutes at 385 degrees Fahrenheit should do the trick.