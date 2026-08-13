Cheesecake Factory's Best Pasta Dish Outshines Its Chicken Bellagio And Pasta Da Vinci

The Cheesecake Factory exudes maximalism, both through its quirky Victorian-Egyptian aesthetic and colossal menu. So, when we embarked on a mission to taste and rank Cheesecake Factory pastas, we had plenty of options. The chain's basil-forward Chicken Bellagio and Madeira wine-coated Pasta Da Vinci are well-known favorites (they placed second and third in our ranking, respectively), but our top choice, the Louisiana Chicken Pasta, comes with a kick.

This medley of bowtie noodles and veggies, tossed in a spicy New Orleans sauce and topped with parmesan-crusted chicken, garnered our favor in a few ways. For one thing, we liked how well-seasoned the creamy sauce was and how beautifully it coated each noodle. The parmesan-crusted chicken, though, was the real standout, thanks to its super-crunchy exterior and moist interior that lent the dish a pleasing texture. Every element had superb flavor, but the chicken in this dish, in particular, was better than any other meat we tried.

We aren't alone in our enthusiasm. Customers order this chain restaurant pasta dish on repeat, as evidenced by the multiple fans who highlighted it in a Reddit thread about their favorite C.F. meals. In a separate Reddit thread about this standout, a former employee shared that "the secret is in the Cajun butter" melted into the sauce; unfortunately, they never learned how the kitchen prepares this ingredient.