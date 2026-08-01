11 Cheesecake Factory Dishes Employees Always Recommend
The Cheesecake Factory has its own set of unwritten rules, and knowing what to order from its famously enormous menu is one of them. So large is the menu, in fact, that it's considered one of the most expansive in American dining. You would need quite a lot of time (and money) to get through each of the chain's dishes, with a list of over 250 items that you would need to savor, one bite at a time. When it comes to choosing which dish to go with the next time you visit, you could take a look at what the foodie experts have been saying or head over to the likes of Reddit for the people's favorites. Another option is to get the inside scoop by finding out which dishes The Cheesecake Factory employees rate most.
They are the ones, after all, who get to see how the food is prepared, what exact ingredients are used, and know which dishes get ordered the most and why. They're also the ones most likely to have tried a wide variety of menu items, whether that's with their free employee meals, discounts on dishes, or a cheeky taste as a plate heads through the pass.
To tap into this all-important knowledge bank, we've done a deep dive to summarize the dishes that The Cheesecake Factory employees swear by, past and present. They've given the lowdown on why dishes like the New Orleans Cajun Shrimp, Fried Macaroni and Cheese, Chocolate Tuxedo Cheesecake, and a few others on this list are an absolute must-try.
Louisiana Chicken Caesar Salad
For one former employee of The Cheesecake Factory, several appetizers, salads, pastas, and cheesecakes top the list as employee-approved favorites. Having worked at a location in Redondo Beach, CA, she says quite a few stand out as iconic, but one in particular gets her nod of approval. As part of her cheat sheet on what to order at The Cheesecake Factory, one go-to dish is the Louisiana Chicken Caesar Salad. You won't find it on the menu — not exactly, anyway.
For this Cheesecake Factory employee favorite, you'll need to start by ordering the standard Caesar salad off the salad menu with chicken. Then, ask to swap out the standard chicken for Louisiana chicken. If you get an unsure look from your server, just ask that they use the same chicken that's in the Louisiana chicken pasta. Once served, cut up the chicken into small pieces and dig in. You'll get the usual flavors of parmesan, mushrooms, peppers, and onions, with the added bite of the delicious Louisiana chicken.
It's not only the employees that know about this hack. A customer posted a TikTok video in late 2021 of this Cheesecake Factory dish modification that went viral. So viral, in fact, that the dish was added to the menu at some locations. This is one creamy Cajun pasta recipe that is worth trying the next time you're at your local Cheesecake Factory.
New Orleans Cajun Shrimp
Another dish to try at The Cheesecake Factory, according to a seasoned employee who's been in the game for a few years, is the New Orleans Cajun Shrimp. For him, it's one of the chain's underappreciated items that is well worth a try. It's a relatively new dish on the menu, added as a starter in mid-2025, but it is one you shouldn't skip. While the menu gives the impression that it's a fairly simple dish, mentioning that you can expect creole sauce over toasted bread, there's quite a bit more to it.
Starting with the sauce, it's been described as smoky and creamy, with a bit of tomato flavor. Expect to find fresh garlic scattered over the dish, which adds a bit of crispiness. According to customer reviews, you won't necessarily be skimped on the shrimp, as they are quite large. After it was added to the menu, it quickly became the new favorite for some customers. As for how the menu item is presented, while The Cheesecake Factory has done a great job in creating a mouthwatering image of the dish on their website, the real-life presentation seems to live up to expectations.
What sets this dish apart for those who love it is the toasted bread that soaks up sauce, creating buttery toast that has been described as exquisite. The slice of lemon that is served with the New Orleans Cajun Shrimp adds a bit of zing that completes the dish.
Chicken Taquitos
The Cheesecake Factory's Chicken Taquitos is a popular small plate menu item that has received its fair share of glowing customer reviews. One employee who works in the bakery section has spent a lot of time sharing his reviews of the various Cheesecake Factory dishes he has tried, and his opinion of the Chicken Taquitos is summarized as "so bomb!" It might be the sauce that they put on it or the combo of ingredients, but in his unique ranking system, he rates it as "I would gain 10,000 pounds for you." We're not sure what methodology is used in his grading system, but that is quite a statement to make!
The Cheesecake Factory defines the dish on their website as "Crispy Corn Tortillas Filled with Grilled Chicken, Green Chile, Corn, Onion, Cilantro, and Cheese. Served with Avocado Cream, Guacamole and Salsa Verde." While you can order the dish as a stand-alone item, it also comes as part of the egg roll sampler. This has drawn a bit of criticism from some of the more dedicated egg roll followers, as the tortilla is made of corn rather than egg roll, but who are we to judge?
If you head to The Cheesecake Factory website, you'll find that the chain lists the Chicken Taquitos recipe there. If you're keen to give it a go, expect to spend some time at your local grocery store, as you'll need 20 ingredients. For a quick fix, though, head to your local Cheesecake Factory.
Fried Macaroni and Cheese
There's no shortage of appetizer options at The Cheesecake Factory, which means deciding on which one to go with can be tricky. If you trust the opinion of those who have worked or still work there, the choice becomes a little easier. For one employee, the best appetizer on the menu is the Fried Macaroni and Cheese. It's not just her favorite but one of the most popular appetizers across the chain, according to one chef who used to work there. So good in fact that for the chef it's his favorite appetizer on the menu.
There's a lot that goes into this simplistic-looking dish, particularly with the mac and cheese. Getting the balls fried to give you the perfect balance of cheesy goodness is what makes this a dish best tried at the restaurant, even if you do find a variety of The Cheesecake Factory Fried Macaroni and Cheese recipes online.
You can understand why this dish might be popular with staff, with the flavor packing a good punch and the balls being easy to eat on the go. We wouldn't be surprised to see these balls being snapped up by some staff when plates return to the kitchen containing any leftovers. Although based on the reviews online, it's doubtful this dish comes back with anything left on it. It sounds delicious, and, according to staff, hits the spot.
Buffalo Blasts
When it comes to starters that pack a punch, the Buffalo Blasts dish on The Cheesecake Factory menu is one item that gets a lot of praise. Available exclusively from the chain, it's an interesting-looking dish made up of chicken and cheese, along with the restaurant's spicy buffalo sauce. This is all bundled up into what the chain calls a "spiced wrapper," something that looks like a crispy shell of sorts. On the side, you'll get a few celery sticks (we wouldn't be surprised if a lot of these came back to the kitchen uneaten) and a blue cheese dressing for good measure. For staff, it's a popular dish and one worthy of being devoured.
Even after people have left the chain as employees, they try the dish when they visit again, giving it a solid thumbs up. As for the general public, you won't have to search very long on Reddit to find that customers love it, with the dish's popularity a common theme in threads.
If you like a bit of heat with your appetizer, then the Buffalo Blasts is definitely one to try. For those who are a bit sensitive to spicy food, that doesn't seem to be an issue with this dish. Reviews mention that it's not too spicy and that the chain has gotten the right balance with the buffalo sauce so that it's not overpowering.
Quesadilla
Sometimes the most delicious item on a major chain's menu is also the simplest, where a few ingredients come together to make the taste buds water. For some employees of The Cheesecake Factory, this is the case with the Quesadilla. Described by one person who works at the chain as simple, straight to the point, and nothing too complicated, this dish sits near the top of the must-try Cheesecake Factory appetizers.
The dish is made up of a grilled flour tortilla, which is cut into four pieces, where inside you'll find melted cheese, green onions, and chili for a bit of heat. On the side, you'll get salsa and sour cream, along with guacamole, which you can scoop onto each slice. You can order the appetizer standard or get some protein by adding chicken. It's uncomplicated, but the simple ingredients combine to give you a delicious appetizer.
Some customers are obsessed with this Cheesecake Factory dish, especially those who prefer their quesadillas without the extra grease. In a Reddit thread, one happy customer says they choose Cheesecake Factory for their quesadillas, since the ones they've tried from other restaurants haven't exactly agreed with their stomach. It's another Cheesecake Factory dish that is relatively easy to recreate at home, where you can add a few extra ingredients to better satisfy your taste buds. If you're looking for a straightforward employee's favorite, make sure to add this to your order the next time you're at the chain.
Stuffed Mushrooms
Another small plate that punches well above its weight class is the Stuffed Mushrooms. It's another dish that comes highly recommended by staff who know the menu better than the casual diner. In most cases, unless you're a really popular regular, you'll get six stuffed mushrooms with each order. Served in a wine sauce, each mushroom is packed with fontina and parmesan cheese, along with garlic and a few herbs. If you haven't tried this dish before and you're the kind of diner that eats with their eyes first, you'll be more than satisfied when it arrives in front of you. Expect to see mushrooms baked until they're golden brown, nestled in garlic butter and wine sauce for a rich, savory flavor.
For one former employee, the Stuffed Mushroom dish is the best dish The Cheesecake Factory has on offer. While they may be small in size, he says that they are surprisingly filling and a great choice for anyone who enjoys creamy and cheesy dishes. Even if you order them in and not directly in the restaurant, reviews are just as glowing. Not everyone is a fan, though, with some diners finding them a bit oily, even if they still call them delicious.
You can easily make this stuffed mushroom recipe at home, where you can switch up the wine to either white or red, depending on your preference. Overall, it's a good appetizer option if you're looking for a dish that tastes great and employees love.
Jambalaya Hash & Eggs
If you happen to visit during the weekend, the brunch menu at The Cheesecake Factory has plenty of great options to devour. For the staff, one popular dish on this weekend-only menu is the Jambalaya Hash & Eggs. One former employee who worked as a baker singled it out as the absolute best item on the entire menu. For the baker, it's how it all comes together that sets it apart, with the eggs running into the potatoes and stew that he just loves.
What you'll get in this dish is spicy Cajun andouille sausage, sautéed with a variety of ingredients. This includes potatoes, tomatoes, peppers, and a bit of onion. It's all served over white rice, with the final ingredients being a fried egg or two placed right on top of everything. In some cases, you may not have to wait until the weekend, depending on how popular you are with the serving staff.
Those that don't work at the chain have raved about the dish as well, with the sausage being a highlight for some. The way the eggs run into the rice seems to add a lot of flavor, with a fair amount of sweet and savory flavors coming through. If you're looking for a slightly different take on a brunch dish, this could be the one for you.
Spicy Chicken Chipotle Pasta
Shining a light on a popular main course at Cheesecake Factory, one to try according to employees is the Spicy Chicken Chipotle Pasta. It's one of those standout dishes that seems to impress both customers and staff, with penne pasta infused with a variety of ingredients that blend well together. With honey-glazed chicken added, the spiciness is offset with a sweetness that will make your mouth water. It's one server's favorite, which she recommends to customers when they ask for her favorite dish, and we can understand why.
It's another Cheesecake Factory dish that is hailed on Reddit as a must-try pasta, with plenty of happy customers trying to get the recipe for themselves to try at home. A few of the ingredients you'll find in this dish include asparagus, both red and yellow peppers, onion, garlic, and peas. This is all drizzled with a spicy chipotle parmesan cream sauce that will have you asking for more. It's been called a "Mexican/American/Italian fusion dish" by some, which, if you consider the ingredients, is fair.
A lot of diners love this dish, both for the overall flavor and the size of the portion that is served. Overall, it's an interesting dish, but one where the variety of ingredients and flavors actually seems to come together nicely.
Sweet Corn Tamale Cakes
There are a few appetizers that The Cheesecake Factory is particularly well known for, and the Sweet Corn Tamale Cakes dish is one of those. While you might find a few copycat recipes around the country, for the real deal you'll need to get to your local Cheesecake Factory to see what all the fuss is about. For employees of the chain, it's another one that you need to get your hands on. One server says it's his favorite appetizer on the entire menu, with the chipotle mayo drizzled on top of the dish as the highlight for him.
You'll get three sweet corn tamale cakes with each order, which are topped with salsa, sour cream, salsa verde, and avocado. Customers have described them as "delish," with textures and flavors that come together for the perfect variation. One reviewer enjoyed them so much that they didn't actually have the words to describe the combo of flavors, except to say that there's a sweet and buttery flavor to the cakes with a little bit of tang. For a lot of customers, the Sweet Corn Tamale Cakes are hard to beat on the appetizer menu.
The presentation of the dish is also quite unusual, with the cakes placed on corn husks in the serving dish. It might be unique, but it's certainly an appetizer to try the next time you visit your local Cheesecake Factory.
Chocolate Tuxedo Cream Cheesecake
No list of the best Cheesecake Factory menu items would be complete without adding at least one cheesecake dessert. While you'll have a lot of options to choose from, one to go for, according to employees, is the Chocolate Tuxedo Cream Cheesecake. For one ex-staff member, it's her favorite dessert of all time, and if you take one look at this dish, it shouldn't really come as a surprise. You'll find a layered fudge cake and chocolate cheesecake, surrounded by vanilla mascarpone mousse and extra chocolate added to round it all off.
How could you not love that delicious combo, and what better way to finish off a meal at The Cheesecake Factory? It's been rated as the best-presented dessert at the chain, with the combination of black and white colors, layering, and the surrounding decorative chocolate syrup and marshmallow cream swirl completing the dish's visual appeal. If you eat with your eyes, you won't be disappointed.
You'll find plenty of comments about the dessert on Reddit, hailed as a great dessert to try among the many on offer. While it's chocolatey, it's not overly dense, which makes it a great treat to end off on without feeling like you'll need to be rolled out of the restaurant. So, if you're looking to finish off your meal at The Cheesecake Factory with a delicious dessert that the staff love, the Chocolate Tuxedo Cream Cheesecake is a great option. Just make sure to save a little bit of space for it, which might not be easy considering that there is so much on offer at The Cheesecake Factory.