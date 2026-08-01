11 Cheesecake Factory Dishes Employees Always Recommend

The Cheesecake Factory has its own set of unwritten rules, and knowing what to order from its famously enormous menu is one of them. So large is the menu, in fact, that it's considered one of the most expansive in American dining. You would need quite a lot of time (and money) to get through each of the chain's dishes, with a list of over 250 items that you would need to savor, one bite at a time. When it comes to choosing which dish to go with the next time you visit, you could take a look at what the foodie experts have been saying or head over to the likes of Reddit for the people's favorites. Another option is to get the inside scoop by finding out which dishes The Cheesecake Factory employees rate most.

They are the ones, after all, who get to see how the food is prepared, what exact ingredients are used, and know which dishes get ordered the most and why. They're also the ones most likely to have tried a wide variety of menu items, whether that's with their free employee meals, discounts on dishes, or a cheeky taste as a plate heads through the pass.

To tap into this all-important knowledge bank, we've done a deep dive to summarize the dishes that The Cheesecake Factory employees swear by, past and present. They've given the lowdown on why dishes like the New Orleans Cajun Shrimp, Fried Macaroni and Cheese, Chocolate Tuxedo Cheesecake, and a few others on this list are an absolute must-try.