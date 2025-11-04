Cheesecake Factory's Most Delicious Appetizer Is Also Perfect For Sharing

There are few restaurant menus as massive as the Cheesecake Factory's, and the highly varied appetizer selection can be particularly tough to choose from. Luckily for indecisive diners, we've tasted and ranked Cheesecake Factory appetizers from worst to best and sussed out the gems from the duds. For our money, we think that the chain's Hot Spinach and Cheese Dip is the absolute best small bite you can order.

While we also enjoyed dishes like the Fried Calamari and Avocado Egg Rolls, the Cheesecake Factory's spinach dip wins for its combination of tastiness and shareable appeal. The texture is the highlight, featuring a perfectly creamy base chock full of fresh spinach and artichokes for contrast. The veggies aren't mushy or dull-tasting like you might expect, and the addition of shallots, garlic, and a blend of cheeses rack up the flavor. Even those who are used to homemade spinach and artichoke dip should be satisfied with this version.

The Hot Spinach and Cheese Dip comes with crispy tortilla chips and a small cup of salsa on the side, which further ensures that everyone at the table will enjoy it. The fairly restrained portion size is also a plus. Getting too full too quickly is a common Cheesecake Factory pitfall, but share this dip with your dining partners, and you should have room for a main dish and slice of cheesecake. If you need further convincing, tons of restaurant-goers besides ourselves also love this crowd-pleasing dish.